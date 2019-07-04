View 13 pics | Fashion

From celebrities to influencers, the best street style from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

From celebrities to influencers, the best street style from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
From celebrities to influencers, the best street style from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

gwyneth paltrow goddess gown paris
© Getty Images

gwyneth paltrow goddess gown paris

Of course everyone had their eyes on the runways and front rows of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, where fashion houses including Chanel, Dior and Givenchy unveiled their lavish one of a kind creations for the Fall/Winter 2019-2020 season. An equally stylish show, though, was happening on the cobblestone, tree-lined streets of the City of Light as Hollywood stars and top global influencers showed off their own trendsetting looks for the world's photographers.

 

Gwyneth Paltrow

Leading the list of the big names who jetted into Paris for Couture Fashion Week, which took place from June 30 to July 4, was Oscar winner Gwyneth. The Goop founder was as ethereal as ever in a white goddess gown by her good friend Valentino's couture house.

 

camila coelho coelho black ruffles paris
© Getty Images

camila coelho coelho black ruffles paris

Camila Coehlo

The Brazil born beauty and red hot influencer struck a pose wearing an all-black look – high-waisted pants and a statement blouse in lace with ruffled shoulders.

kaia gerber street style
© Getty Images

kaia gerber street style

Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's model daughter walked for Fendi, Valentino, Givenchy and Chanel but she also showed off her off-duty style in mirrored shades, a check blazer and white tee outside of the shows.

 

Sofia Sanchez de Betak
© Getty Images

Sofia Sanchez de Betak

Sofia Sanchez de Betak

Buenos Aires born Sofia's social media followers include Chiara Ferragnii, just one sign of her major influencer clout. We can see why she's one major fashion fave – check out her gorgeous strapless minidress look and slicked back hairstyle as she headed to Dior. 

olivia palermo fashion week paris
© Getty Images

olivia palermo fashion week paris

Olivia Palermo

The New York It girl is always a style one to watch, and she didn't disappoint during her trip to Paris for the couture presentations. Here she takes a classic look – a blazer and skinnies and gives it her own twist with a white top handle bag and reasonably-heeled slingbacks to hit the French fashion circuit.

 

nicky hilton mom kathy floral dress
© Getty Images

nicky hilton mom kathy floral dress

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Kathy Hilton

For mamá-daughter style look no further than Nicky Hilton Rothschild and her mom Kathy Hilton, who were seen hitting the front rows together. The pair both went for sophisticated prints, with mother-of-two Nicky going for a plunge-necked dress, and Kathy in a purple midi. 

nicole richie white dress paris
© Getty Images

nicole richie white dress paris

Nicole Richie

Well, hey there Nicole! The designer and actress stepped out wearing one of her signature on point eclectic looks: a  vintage-inspired dress with juliet sleeves and ruffle details, plus a pop of bold colour thanks to those amazing high heels.

joan smalls striped shorts
© Getty Images

joan smalls striped shorts

Joan Smalls

All about uber-glam on the couture catwalks, the Puerto Rican supermodel showed off her cheeky side with striped shorts, red fringed heels and a white t-shirt with the message: Thank you for minding your business!

mandy moore blue dress paris
© Getty Images

mandy moore blue dress paris

Mandy Moore

The This is Us actress pumped up the glamour for her stay in Paris, wearing a floaty gown in electric blue and strappy gladiator style high heeled sandals. Mandy was spotted hitting some haute gatherings, including the Net-a-Porter high jewelery celebration and the Vogue Paris Foundation dinner.

Amandla Stenberg pink sequin suit
© Getty Images

Amandla Stenberg pink sequin suit

Amandla Stenberg

The Hate You Give star was pretty in pink sequins as she strutted her fashionable stuff at the shows. The 20-year-old actress made the rosy fashion statement for her outing to the Valentino show.

fka twigs paris haute couture 2019
© Getty Images

fka twigs paris haute couture 2019

FKA Twigs

The British singer and dancer is a huge fan of Valentino, checking out the Italian fashion house's latest collection. Twilight star Robert Pattinson's ex looked as cool as ever wearing a simple black look with statement hat, handbag and boots. 

Celine Dion in feathered dress
© Getty Images

Celine Dion in feathered dress

Celine Dion

Fashionable birds of a feather flock together! And that's probably why our favorite Canadian chanteuse was looking haute couture fabulous among her fellow stars in a white plumed minidress.

Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio red dresses
© Getty Images

Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio red dresses

Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio 

The Attico founders and Italian street style faves took their head-turning style to Paris for the week. The two, who love vintage influences and the-bolder-the-better fashion, painted the town red in their complementary crimson creations.

