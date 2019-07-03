Best-Dressed Latinx couples: From JLo and A-Rod to Eva Longoria and José Bastón and more

Let’s talk Latinx couples, but let's make it ~fashion~. Celeb coules like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Maluma and Natalia Barulich and Eva Longoria and José Bastón are responsible for giving us numerous reasons to get inspired and follow their stylish ways.
With extravagant gowns (looking at you, JLo!) and sleek, sharp suits, these couples know how to steal a look or two when it comes to dressing up. Whether they’re at a red carpet event, an awards ceremony or an after party, these Latinx celebrity couples sure know how to be the best-dressed in every occasion.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
JLo is officially a fashion icon after receiving the prestigious award of the same title from the 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA). And of course, her fiancé and former Yankee, A-Rod, has stepped up his fashion game to meet his bride-to-be’s. From the Oscars to the Grammy’s, the Met Gala and many more red carpets, these two never fail to dress to impress.