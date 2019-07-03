View 6 pics | Fashion

Best-Dressed Latinx couples: From JLo and A-Rod to Eva Longoria and José Bastón and more

...
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Let’s talk Latinx couples, but let's make it ~fashion~. Celeb coules like Jennifer Lopez and Alex RodriguezMaluma and Natalia Barulich and Eva Longoria and José Bastón are responsible for giving us numerous reasons to get inspired and follow their stylish ways.

 

With extravagant gowns (looking at you, JLo!) and sleek, sharp suits, these couples know how to steal a look or two when it comes to dressing up. Whether they’re at a red carpet event, an awards ceremony or an after party, these Latinx celebrity couples sure know how to be the best-dressed in every occasion.

 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

JLo is officially a fashion icon after receiving the prestigious award of the same title from the 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA). And of course, her fiancé and former Yankee, A-Rod, has stepped up his fashion game to meet his bride-to-be’s. From the Oscars to the Grammy’s, the Met Gala and many more red carpets, these two never fail to dress to impress.

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston

Eva Longoria and José “Pepe” Bastón

Eva’s glamorous-chic style often catches the eye thanks to her gravitation toward elegant standout pieces. Whether she’s stepping out to a red carpet, a star-studded party or simply being a boss-lady, the actress dresses for the occasion with glitz and glamour. It’s no surprise her husband always appears equally stylish and handsome in a sharp suit.

Maluma and Natalia Barulich
© Getty Images

Maluma and Natalia Barulich

Maluma and Natalia Barulich

Maluma, baby, is all about bold prints and colorful ensembles which evoke his fun personality and upbeat music. The Colombian singer, who was spotted at Men’s Fashion Week and the 2019 Met Gala, isn’t afraid to rock a bright neon top or an acid wash tie-dye shirt. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Natalia likes to keep it edgy and cool with her own personal style.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
© Getty Images

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Sofia and Joe are one of our faves when it comes to Hollywood stylish couples. Sofia’s style is evocative of California’s bohemian vibes and is often spotted wearing off-shoulder maxi dresses and, of course, her curve-hugging jeans by her namesake brand. Her husband Joe also gets style points for his manly fuss-free stylin’ and well-groomed ways.

Sebastian Yatra and Tini
© Getty Images

Sebastian Yatra and Tini

Sebastian Yatra and Tini

Now that these two are officially a couple (yay!) we can include them in our style gallery. There’s no question Sebastian enjoys dressing to the nines and the same goes for his girl Tini. Although we have yet to see them together on a red carpet, it’s only a matter of time before they show up holding hands as boyfriend and girlfriend with a killer look.

Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter
© Getty Images

Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter

Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter

HOLA! USA cover star Roselyn and Eric sure know how to put a dapper look on display. While Roselyn keeps it sexy yet classy with her feminine style, Eric is the ultimate handsome husband with his business-casual style approach. Together these two aren’t only #couplegoals but they’re #stylegoals too.

