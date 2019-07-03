Joan Smalls turns the streets into a runway and more from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

View 12 pics | Fashion

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Alexander Skarsgard
© Getty Images

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Alexander Skarsgard

Did somebody say fashion! The stars have arrived in Paris to turn the City of Love into the City of Haute Couture. Models, actors, actresses, royals, musicians and all of the in between are putting on their best dresses and showing up for some of the biggest shows of the year.

Now is the time for a preview of the fall/winter looks that will take them through Awards Season and beyond. On the streets, in their seats and on the runway, some of the biggest names are using the opportunity to show off their classic style. Scroll through to see Joan Smalls turn the road into her runway. Nicole Kidman’s handsome dates (yes two) and all the action from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

 

Double dates

Nicole Kidman sat front row center with her Big Little Lies husband (Alexander Skarsgård) and off-screen love Keith Urban. 

 Sara Sampaio, Kitty Spencer, Nicky Hilton, Giorgio Armani
© Getty Images

 Sara Sampaio, Kitty Spencer, Nicky Hilton, Giorgio Armani

Eyes on the fashion

Sara Sampaio, Kitty Spencer, Nicky Hilton and Alice Dellal couldn't take their eyes off the looks during the Giorgio Armani Prive show. 

Zendaya
© Getty Images

Zendaya

A little skin

Zendaya flashed some midriff before taking her seat. 

Lady Kitty Spencer
© Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer

The full look

Before heading inside, Lady Kitty Spencer showed off her ensemble and street style. 

Joan Smalls
© Getty Images

Joan Smalls

Pose for the camera

Joan Smalls doesn't have to be on the runway to serve face and a look. The supermodel had an impromptu shoot in the streets of Paris. 

Chiara Ferragni, Valentina Ferragni
© Getty Images

Chiara Ferragni, Valentina Ferragni

It takes two

Chiara and Valentina Ferragni showed off their street style and proved that you don't have to be on the runway to turn heads.

Gigi Hadid
© Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

She has arrived

Gigi Hadid made a grand entrance (and was a vision in purple) at the Valentino presentation. 

Kaia Gerber, Valentino
© Getty Images

Kaia Gerber, Valentino

Red hot

Kaia Gerber took the runway, yet again, this time for Valentino. 

Brittany Xavier
© Getty Images

Brittany Xavier

Sparkle and shine

Brittany Xavier wore a dazzling dress during the Lancôme's at Palais D’Iena event where they announced Zendaya as face of new Idôle fragrance. 

Paola Alberdi
© Getty Images

Paola Alberdi

Pretty in pink 

Paola Alberdi matched the theme of the evening as she attended the same event. 

Hiandra Martinez
© Getty Images

Hiandra Martinez

Dark Dior

Hiandra Martinez wore a striking black gown as she made her way down the runway during the label's presentation. 

Kaia Gerber
© Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

Picture perfect

Kaia Gerber was a stand out as she made her way down the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020. 

