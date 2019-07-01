View 11 pics | Fashion

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week kicks off in star-studded style

Adria Arjona
© Getty Images

Adria Arjona

You may have heard that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot last week in Paris in a mega-luxe wedding ceremony that featured their cute pup as a groomsman, but while the Jonas family was busy celebrating #TurnerIntoAJonas, the rest of the country was gearing up for the Fall 2019 Haute Couture in Paris.  

Established designers (Hey, Dior!) and newcomers (Hola, Schiaparelli!) are showing off their latest and greatest styles. From wedding-worthy dresses and gothic gowns to lace details and literal statement-making tees, the week has already seen innovative fashion.

Below we highlight the A-list celebrities and gorgeous models who brought their best fashion foot forward for the most stylish week of the year!

 

Adria Arjona

Puerto Rican actress and model Adria Arjona looked stunning at the Christian Dior runway show. The brunette beauty wore a sleek black dress with a plunging neckline, and she paired her outfit with cute black pumps. 

Camila Coehlo
© Getty Images

Camila Coehlo

Camila Coehlo

Brazilian-American makeup vlogger and fashion blogger Camila Coelho dressed to the nines for the Christian Dior fashion runway show with a daring sheer and plaid outfit. 

Dior Runway
© Getty Images

Dior Runway

Christian Dior

One of the most daring looks of the show was when a model walked the runway with leggings and yes, a literal house for a dress. 

Gal Gadot
© Getty Images

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot

The 34-year-old actress was glowing in a pretty-patterned dress backstage at the Dior Runway show.

Jenna Coleman
© Getty Images

Jenna Coleman

Jenna Coleman

The Victoria actress accessorized her midi dress with a black oversized belt and delicate pointed pumps.

Dior Runway show
© Getty Images

Dior Runway show

Christian Dior

The first look to star off the Dior show asked the question: "Are clothes modern?" The all-white outfit was followed by a series of dark (and modern?) looks.

Olivia Palermo
© Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo

The always chic Olivia Palermo stayed true to her style with a black and white flowy dress and a simple hairdo.

Tony Ward
© Getty Images

Tony Ward

Tony Ward

Tony Ward's runway was colorful, eclectic and featured one must-have wedding gown for any bride. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The celebrity couple took a break from wedding festivities and served up major style at the Christian Dior show.

Celebrities at Christian Dior Paris Haute Couture
© Getty Images

Celebrities at Christian Dior Paris Haute Couture

Christian Dior

Talk about a starry front row! Nick and Priyanka join Gal Gadot, CEO of Dior Pietro Beccari, his wife Elisabetta Beccari, Elisabeth Moss, Shailene Woodley and Adria Arjona at the Christian Dior runway show.

Shailene Woodley
© Getty Images

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley

The Big Little Lies actress looked sophisticated in a mini coat dress that featured an equally chic cape. 

