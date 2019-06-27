View 6 pics | Fashion

Meghan Markle, Princess Diana and more royals who have made changes to their jewelry

...
Meghan Markle, Princess Diana and more royals who have made changes to their jewelry
You're reading

Meghan Markle, Princess Diana and more royals who have made changes to their jewelry

1/6
Romeo Santos looks vacay-ready in a Guess x J Balvin shirt for new 'Canalla' music video
Next

Romeo Santos looks vacay-ready in a Guess x J Balvin shirt for new 'Canalla' music video
Meghan Markle engagement ring
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle engagement ring

Bling bling! When it comes to jewelry – the royals have some of the best in the world. Over the course of time, royal watchers have been introduced to some of the biggest and best pieces of jewels. Royals let their pieces do the talking, when it comes to putting the stones on display.

Emeralds, rubies and diamonds are just some of the stones that have been source to create some of the most breath-taking engagement rings, earrings and tiaras seen on the world stage. Just like any piece, the jewels can use a makeover.

From Meghan Markle’s engagement ring to Princess Diana’s earrings, here are the royal jewels that have gotten a makeover.

 

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shocked fans when she made her first appearance since welcoming her and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison, at the Trooping of the Colour ceremony. While doing a royal wave, fans noticed a new touch to her engagement ring. Meghan’s original gold band had been replaced with a delicate diamond-studded band.

When she was given the ring, which features two of Princess Diana’s diamonds and one sourced from Botswana, it was supported by a simple gold band. The sparkler was crafted by Cleave and Company, Court Jewelers and Medalist to Her Majesty the Queen.

Princess Diana engagement ring
© Getty Images

Princess Diana engagement ring

Princess Diana

It was the ring seen around the world. When Prince Charles proposed to Princess Diana, he presented her with a stunning ring – which was picked by the Princess herself. The late Princess’ 12-carat oval Ceylon sapphire is surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds and set in 18-carat gold.

The changes made to the ring, which is valued to be worth almost $400,000, are cosmetic. After Diana’s death, Prince William proposed to his wife Kate Middleton with the iconic piece.

Kate Middleton, Princess Diana's earrings
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton, Princess Diana's earrings

Kate Middleton

Prince William’s wife not only had the honor of wearing Princess Diana’s engagement ring, but some of her other fine pieces of jewelry as well. The Duchess of Cambridge put her own touch on one of Di’s staples.

The royal took Diana’s sapphire earrings, that matched her engagement ring, and removed some of the diamonds and transformed them into stunning drop earrings.

Crown Princess Mary engagement ring
© Getty Images

Crown Princess Mary engagement ring

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

When Crown Prince Frederick proposed to his then-fiancé in 2003, he presented Mary with a ring that would connect her to her new country. The sparkler features emerald-cut diamonds with two emerald-cut rubies that lay one each side.

The rubies match the colors of the country’s national flag. Years later, Mary added another small diamond beside each of the rubies.

Grace Kelly engagement ring
© Getty Images

Grace Kelly engagement ring

Grace Kelly

Bigger is better! That was Prince Ranier III’s logic when he presented the former actress with her second engagement ring. Grace Kelly was originally proposed to with a ruby and diamond eternity ring by Cartier.

The Monaco royal later purchased another ring by Cartier which was a 12-carat emerald cut diamond ring with two baguettes on both sides.

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall tiara
© Getty Images

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall tiara

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Prince Charles’ wife was loaned the Delhi Durbar Tiara from her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth. The topper was first worn by Queen Mary to celebrate King George V’s coronation in Delhhi. Back then, it was set with 10 cabochon emerald drops that rested on the top and set in platinum gold.

Mary had the piece altered and made changes to the jewels. Today, Camilla wears the tiara without any of the jewels at the top.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries