Go for the BOLD! The most memorable looks from the 2019 BET Awards

Cardi B triumphed at the BET Awards 2019 on Sunday, and not just because she won two awards. The singer – who took home best female hip-hop artist and album of the year for Invasion of Privacy and performed Press and Clout – also was among the most memorable fashion stars at the Mircosoft Theater in Los Angeles. Also attending the show in style were Lizzo, Rihanna and Regina Hall so scroll through to see the greatest style hits from the red carpet.

 

Cardi B rocked ultra-hot bubble gum pink nails and a lime green figure-hugging dress at the 2019 BET Awards.  On stage she praised both those behind her hits and also her many fans. "Three times platinum and I want to thank everybody who participated in the album... I’m glad I made an album that your sister, your mother, your grandmother like it."

Rihanna at BET Awards 2019 in black leather
Rihanna at BET Awards 2019 in black leather

Rihanna wore an all leather look from her new luxury label Fenty as she presented an award to music legend Mary J Blige.

Ciara orange dress at BET Awards 2019
Ciara orange dress at BET Awards 2019

Ciara struck a pose in haute couture, wearing a vivid orange dress from the Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2019 collection.

Lizzo at the BET Awards 2019
Lizzo at the BET Awards 2019

One of the hottest acts around, Lizzo, showed off her signature one of a kind style in a brown mini and disc-shaped hat as she walked the blue carpet at Microsoft Theater.

yara-shahidi-bet-awards-2019

yara-shahidi-bet-awards-2019

Yara Shahidi of Grown-ish and Black-ish was chic wearing Prabal Gurung sweaters, animal print heels and a blue sequin sarong.

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz - BET Awards 2019
Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz - BET Awards 2019

Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran went for the ultimate couples' look in brightly colored matching menswear suits for the awards bash. 

Lil' Kim at 2019 BET Awards
Lil' Kim at 2019 BET Awards

What would a BET Awards red carpet be without Lil' Kim? The rapper toted a round Chanel bag as she arrived wearing this structured, futuristic ensemble. 

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus - 2019 BET Awards
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus - 2019 BET Awards

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus looked ready to gallop over to Old Town Road in their boots and cowboy hats. The two stars, who collaborated on the crossover hit, performed the chart-topping song during the show.

Regina Hall at BET Awards
Regina Hall at BET Awards

Little and Girls' Trip star Regina Hall also rocked one of the night's major trends, bold shoulders, in a black minidress from Cong Tri's Fall 2019 collection.

