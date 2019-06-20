View 6 pics | Fashion

The Jennifer Lopez x Guess concert merch is timeless and worth every penny

...


© Guess

Jennifer Lopez kicked off her much-anticipated It’s My Party Tour on June 7, 2019, which means you’ll need a JLo-approved outfit if you plan to rock out at one of her concerts. Luckily, the Medicine star teamed up with Guess to launch an exclusive collection of concert merchandise that’s available to shop now on their website. The summer-ready assortment includes everything from cropped graphic tees, a pop art denim jacket, sexy bodycon dresses and much more! And everything retails between $35 - $175.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan, you’ve got tickets to one (or more!) of her concerts or simply want to rock some cute JLo merch, scroll through the gallery to see our favorites from the JLo x Guess collection.

 

Artsy tee

In true JLo fashion, thanks to the vivid colors and bold Jennifer art print, this Andy Warhol-esque t-shirt will grab anyone's attention. Pop Art Graphic Tee, $39

© Guess

Neon, baby

Complete with a classic crew neck and short sleeves, this white cropped tee serves some major style points thanks to the neon-like JLo graphic.

It’s My Party Graphic Cropped Tee, $40

© Guess

It's her party

This cute crop is perfect for singing your lungs out during On the Floor or to a summer BBQ over the weekend. Dusk Cropped Tee, $44

© Guess

JLo forever

One can never have too many black tees and what better than one that represents your love for the Bronx diva. 

© Guess

Summer classic

A denim jacket with JLo pop art? Yes, please! Not only will it keep you warm on chilly summer evenings but it'll make you look fab too.

 JLo Dillon Denim Jacket, $175

© Guess

Must-have Graphic 

If you're a mega fan then this one's for you! Although it's a simple tee, this piece is anything but basic as it features an ultra-fierce Jennifer fronte and center.

Jennifer Lopez Graphic Tee, $35

