Karl for Ever: Charlotte Casiraghi leads glam guests at Lagerfeld tribute

Princess Caroline Charlotte Casiraghi at Lagerfeld tribute
Karl Lagerfeld, who died in February at age 85 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, wasn't just a famed designer for Chanel, his eponymous label and Fendi – he was also one of the most beloved stars in the fashion firmament. And so when his former fashion houses teamed with theatre and opera director Robert Carsen for Karl For Ever, a special tribute to the couturier, on Thursday evening in Paris, all of Lagerfeld's loved ones turned out to honor him. The guest list included Monaco royals Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess Caroline and Tatiana Casiraghi, as well as Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Stella McCartney, Claudia Schiffer, Anna Wintour and Valentino.

Princess Caroline with Charlotte and Tatiana Casiraghi
Grace Kelly's daughter Princess Caroline was joined by her own daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, and daughter-in-law Tatiana Casiraghi. All three royal ladies wore black and white – Lagerfeld's preferred color combination.

Gigi Hadid Karl Lagerfeld tribute
Looking head to toe like a true Chanel woman, complete with tweed and pearls, Gigi Hadid was spotted outside the Karl For Ever tribute, which was held during the Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 collections at Paris Fashion Week.

Cara Delevingne Karl Lagerfeld tribute
Model and actress Cara Delevingne, 26, spoke at the event, wearing a peach feathered Chanel dress to read a poem by one of Karl's most-adored authors, Colette.

Olivia Palermo at Karl Lagerfeld tribute
The always stylish Olivia Palermo rocked a high-collared white shirt and dark jacket – Karl Lagerfeld's famed fashion uniform – as she attended with husband Johannes Huebel.

Claudia Schiffer at Karl Lagerfeld tribute
Claudia Schiffer, the 1990s supermodel who was Karl Lagerfeld's muse for decades, toted an oversized Chanel purse as she arrived.

Tilda Swinton Karl Lagerfeld tribute
Tilda Swinton was dwarfed by a huge screen showing images of Lagerfeld's legacy as she gave her personal homage to her good friend Karl center stage at the Grand Palais. The actress read from Virginia Woolf's Orlando, another Lagerfeld favorite.

 

Helen Mirren Karl Lagerfeld tribute
From left to right: Lagerfeld's close friends and muses Tilda Swinton, Pharell Williams and Helen Mirren held hands on stage during the special tribute. Dame Helen was accompanied by a violinist as she read excerpts from the designer's memoir, The World According to Karl: The Wit and Wisdom of Karl Lagerfeld.

Karl Lagerfeld tribute Grand Palais interior
The venue for Chanel's Paris Fashion Week catwalk shows, the Grand Palais, served as backdrop for the homage, decorated with black and white portraits of Lagerfeld, rows of monochrome chairs and a black, red and white stage designed to reflect the decor in Karl's studio. 

Salma Hayek husband
Salma Hayek's husband Francois-Henri Pinault, whose family recently donated $1billion to the reconstruction of Notre Dame, was also among the guests.

