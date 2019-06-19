View 6 pics | Fashion

Day 3 of Royal Ascot was all about the blues

...
Day 3 of Royal Ascot was all about the blues
You're reading

Day 3 of Royal Ascot was all about the blues

1/6
Maluma and Gigi Hadid lit up Paris Fashion Week
Next

Maluma and Gigi Hadid lit up Paris Fashion Week
Countess of Wessex
© Getty Images

Countess of Wessex

Royal Ascot lived its third day on Thursday, June 20, and it appears the royal ladies caught a case of the blues – fashion-wise, that is. On Day three of the week-long horse race, the British royals stepped out wearing saturated iterations of the pretty hue. Queen Elizabeth, who finds Royal Ascot as one of her favorite royal engagements and hasn’t missed a single day in 64 consecutive years, has donned a slew of light blue ensembles all week. Her daughter-in-law, the Countess of Wessex and granddaughter, Zara Tindall, each showed up in a more saturated version of the shade.

Moreover, her younger granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, opted for a slightly different approach with the same idea in a sleeveless blue-green dress. As for newlywed Lady Gabriella Windsor, the stylish royal stood out from her counterparts in a striped coral maxi. Scroll through the gallery to see all their amazing looks!

 

Countess of Wessex 

Sophie took a modern approach for the occasion and turned heads in a stunning blue jumpsuit with a V-neckline and elbow-length sleeves. She maintained her monochrome look with a wide buckle belt, small wallet clutch and coordinating hat.

Princess Eugenie
© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie

Prince Andrew’s daughter looked ultra-chic in a blue-green midi featuring cap sleeves, a cinched waist and pretty frill detail down the front. The 29-year-old made a fashion statement for the occasion as she accessorized with a feathered disc hat, nude heels and snake-print clutch.

Autumn Phillips
© Getty Images

Autumn Phillips

Autumn Phillips

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter-in-law rocked a floral-printed midi with the perfect hat to match. Autumn kept up a summery outlook with a pair of timeless heels and a small bag made to only carry her essentials.

Lady Gabriella Windsor
© Getty Images

Lady Gabriella Windsor

Lady Gabriella Windsor

The 38-year-old looked spectacular on the royal grounds in a striped sundress with slim ruffle details, oversized sleeves and a statement bow accent. Of course, Gabriella added the ultimate accessories with a light pink veiled hat and dusty rose mule with a rhinestone-strap.

Queen Elizabeth
© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth

Her Majesty kept up with the light blue momentum as she donned a textured coat dress with floral embroidery around the shoulders and neckline and a matching feathered hat. The Queen teamed her ensemble with black accessories and  her signature pearl necklace.

Zara Tindall
© Getty Images

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall

Prince Harry and Prince William’s cousin shared a twinning moment with their cousin Eugenie as she, too, stepped out in a version of the cool color and ecru-hued pumps. Zara kept with the theme for the Kentucky Derby-like event with a detailed floral disc hat.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries