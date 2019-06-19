View 6 pics | Fashion

Happy birthday, Zoe Saldana! The gorgeous star is 41 and fabulous

...
Happy birthday, Zoe Saldana! The gorgeous star is 41 and fabulous
You're reading

Happy birthday, Zoe Saldana! The gorgeous star is 41 and fabulous

1/6
Maluma and Gigi Hadid take the front row seat at Men's Fashion Week
Next

Maluma and Gigi Hadid take the front row seat at Men's Fashion Week
Zoe Saldana style
© Getty Images

Zoe Saldana style

Zoe Saldana celebrates her 41st birthday on June 19, 2019, looking more beautiful and fabulous than ever! With her flawless skin, gorgeous figure and immaculate style, the mother-of-three doesn’t appear to age a single bit. Furthermore, the Dominican beauty has been giving us multiple reasons to love her sharp and colorful approach to fashion. Her recent fashion moments prove she’s at the top of her style game and is definitely one to watch when it comes to getting wardrobe inspiration.

Scroll through the gallery to see some of her most-wanted looks and get ready to want to go shopping!

 

Pretty in Florals

The stylish celeb made us want to rock a printed midi dress when she slipped into this sleek floral number which she styled with a pair of pointed T-strap heels. How cute is she?

Zoe Saldana style
© Getty Images

Zoe Saldana style

Sharp Suiting

Whoa! Zoe upped the power suit ante with this two-piece (or is it three?) set featuring a pair of checkered trousers, a skirt and matching overcoat. We love how she teamed the menswear-inspired look with a pair of sexy stilettos and ultra-sleek hair.

MORE: Zoe Saldana is working with her hubby Marco-Prego Saldana in this next project 

Zoe Saldana style
© Getty Images

Zoe Saldana style

Houndstooth, baby

Zoe evoked chic retro vibes in this bold houndstooth dress by New York City-based label, Area. The patterned number features three-quarter sleeves, a ladylike bow accent and a pair of slits down on the front. The Avengers: Endgame star added maximum impact to her vintage look with a sixties inspired ponytail.

Zoe Saldana style
© Getty Images

Zoe Saldana style

Prairie but make it fashion

With the recent resurgence of all-things prairie fashion, Zoe fits right in with today’s IT-trend. We love how her look takes it a step further in pretty lace fabric and that color! Of course, she styled it perfectly with a pair of simple naked sandals.

MORE: Zoe Saldana reveals her character Gamora habla Español! 

Zoe Saldana style
© Getty Images

Zoe Saldana style

Met Gala ready

The actress dazzled in Michael Kors on the steps of the Met for this year’s Camp: Notes on Fashion theme. The sparkly copper gown blew us away as it showed off her slim silhouette and toned legs thanks to a high slit. Zoe proved that more is more with voluminous hair and decorative floral detail. Simply divine!

Zoe Saldana style
© Getty Images

Zoe Saldana style

Back in black

Here, the Avatar actress proved that black is just as sexy and beautiful as any other color. Zoe is the epitome of polished elegance in this sophisticated gown featuring strong shoulders and a low neckline.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries