Sofia Carson shares BTS ultra-glam fashion moments from the 2019 ARDYS

Sofia Carson shares BTS ultra-glam fashion moments from the 2019 ARDYS
Sofia Carson shares BTS ultra-glam fashion moments from the 2019 ARDYS

Sofia Carson’s multiple talents for acting and singing have put her in an honorable place. The 26-year-old is currently at the top of her game,and that includes fashion too. Time and time again, the Descendents star has given us more than enough reasons to fawn over her bold and covetable style (thinking of you, whimsical Giambattista Valli gown from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards), and the 2019 ARDYS: A Radio Disney Music Celebration was no exception. On June 16, the Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists star took to the stage with multiple changes of chic, retro-inspired outfits that gave a subtle nod to the eighties. Think sparkly sequins, flashy metallics and one-shoulder minidresses.

As the evening’s host, the Disney star not only presented the audience with the night’s big stars but also kept them entertained with a few cover performances. However, there were a few happenings that were captured but that we didn't get to see. Keep scrolling for some memorable and fashionable behind-the-scenes moments from Sofia’s main event.

 

“Red Carpet Ready 🖤”

Sofia looked ultra-glam during her red carpet moment. The star donned a black Saint Laurent minidress featuring a mega-bold one-shoulder and skintight silhouette. Gorgeous!

Bold and Beautiful

The brunette beauty admits she got “a case of the butterflies” but looked fabulous nonetheless in a canary yellow jacket dress by Alexandre Vauthier and sparkly jewels.

'A Balmain Moment'

Sofia turned the glam-o-meter down a notch and instead opted for an edgy look with a sharp Balmain blazer and skinny jeans. How amazing is this single-sleeve asymmetrical piece?

Silver charm

Later that evening the singer-actress kicked up the ante with a futuristic number. Sofia stunned during “a Couture Vauthier moment” thanks to another one-shoulder masterpiece and glittery knee-high boots. So glam!

'Bliss'

The entertainer described this candid backstage moment where she got to meet fans as “bliss.”

Sisterly love

Sofia appears ultra-glam suited in a shiny copper dress by Alexandre Vauthier as she hugs and kisses her sister Paulina. “My whole heart. Moments become lifetime memories when I share them with you my doll,” she said.

