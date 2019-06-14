View 8 pics | Fashion

That's haute! Stars rock jaw-dropping jewels at Cinemagia bash

That's haute! Stars rock jaw-dropping jewels at Cinemagia bash
That's haute! Stars rock jaw-dropping jewels at Cinemagia bash

Dazzling jewels and Hollywood stars converged in Capri, Italy this week to celebrate a fresh and innovative jewelry collection courtesy of Bvlgari

Bvlgari's new high jewelry collection pays tribute to the very stars who wear their jewels: the stars of cinema. The Cinemagia collection has bold necklaces, intricate gems and colorful diamond earrings, and each and every piece celebrates the "passionate relationship with the silver screen." The stunning pieces spotlight the "same boundless creativity" and "expertise at the heart of the finest films" of the past, present and future. 

To celebrate, many A-listers and royals arrived wearing their latest and greatest jewels. From Lily Aldridge to Lady Kitty Spencer, below we higlight the shiniest jewels put on display at the swanky Bvlgari dinner party in Capri. 

 

The actress paired her metallic gown with simple emerald earrings, which was highlighted by her side-swept hairstyle.

Kate Hudson

The 40-year-old actress paired her sweet and feminine floral dress with a baby blue choker. 

Lily Aldridge

Supermodel Lily Aldridge highlighted her off-the-shoulder yellow dress with an oversized necklace that featured colorful diamonds and pearls.

Lady Kitty Spencer

Princess Diana's niece paired her patterned jumpsuit with a simple silver and blue necklace and matching dangling earrings.

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman sparkled with a shiny choker, featuring green and blue jewels and matching earrings.

Svetlana Khodchenkova

One of the most daring looks of the night was courtesy of Russian actress Svetlana Khodchenkova, who accessorized with a colorful shoulder necklace.

Úrsula Corberó

Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó rocked an edgy choker necklace that featured tassles.

Úrsula Corberó

The choker necklace also featured pieces in the back for an extra edgy effect. The actress paired the jewels with a black mini dress.

