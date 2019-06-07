View 7 pics | Fashion

Regal Elegance: Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more royal fashionistas with fab style

...
Regal Elegance: Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more royal fashionistas with fab style
You're reading

Regal Elegance: Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more royal fashionistas with fab style

1/7
Beyoncé is channeling her 'Lion King' character and dressing up like Nala in real life
Next

Beyoncé is channeling her 'Lion King' character and dressing up like Nala in real life
Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

It’s never a dull moment in the royals’ fashion scene. This week, Kate Middleton left us in awe for two separate occasions yet with equally elegant outfits. The Duchess of Cambridge turned to her gorgeous Alexander McQueen gown and sophisticated Catherine Walker coat. Meanwhile, Queen Letizia was her usual style self with two back-to-back fashionable looks.

Queen Maxima was another one to watch this week. The Netherlands royal took a quirky approach with a navy midi dress featuring unconventional sleeves and ruffle detailing. Check out these and more looks from the regal style stars!

 

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned at the Buckingham Palace state banquet in a beautiful Alexander McQueen gown. Prince William’s wife added sparkle to her regal look with the Lover’s Knot tiara and the Queen Mother’s Sapphire and Diamond Fringe Earrings. Gorgeous!

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Clean lines

Catherine was the epitome of elegance at the Beating Retreat on Thursday, June 6. The mother-of-three stepped out solo to the royal engagement wearing a pristine cream-colored coat by Catherine Walker with tan Gianvito Rossi pumps and matching Mulberry clutch.

MORE: Florals, color-block and more! See what stylish royals rocked this week!

Countess of Wessex
© Getty Images

Countess of Wessex

Countess of Wessex

Sophie looked radiant on Monday, June 3, during the state banquet in honor of President Donald Trump’s visit. The British royal opted for a lilac floor-length gown featuring a crossover neckline. She styled the Brice Oldfield design with gorgeous jewels – including the Anthemion tiara, and a silver clutch bag by Anya Hindmarch.

Duchess of Cornwall
© Getty Images

Duchess of Cornwall

Duchess of Cornwall

Duchess Camilla opted for head-toe-beige on Thursday, June 6, dressed in an elegant Christian Dior piece and matching heels with tan-colored toe cap. Prince Charles’ wife topped her outfit with a Phillip Tracy hat and Launer London bag.

Queen Maxima
© Grosby Group

Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima

The Netherlands royal never fails to impress with her standout looks, and this week was no exception. The Argentina native rocked a navy midi dress with ruffle details and quirky statement sleeves. The unconventional number also featured unique cutouts allowing her shoulders to peek through.

MORE: Queen Maxima and her daughters wear matching flamenco dresses at the Feria de Abril in Sevilla

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia 

Queen Letizia manifested her love for red in a fabulous wrap dress distinguished by a cinched waist and asymmetrical skirt. King Felipe’s wife paired her dress with matching heels and a cute bag, which perfectly coordinated with her red-hot number.

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Chic n' effortless 

Later in the week, the ultra-stylish Spanish royal showed off her covetable style with a classic navy blouse and sleek cropped trousers. The sharp, tailored piece stood out with bold, metallic buttons on each side.

MORE: Princess Alessandra of Hanover looks stunning in a beautiful pink floral gown

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries