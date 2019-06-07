Regal Elegance: Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more royal fashionistas with fab style

It’s never a dull moment in the royals’ fashion scene. This week, Kate Middleton left us in awe for two separate occasions yet with equally elegant outfits. The Duchess of Cambridge turned to her gorgeous Alexander McQueen gown and sophisticated Catherine Walker coat. Meanwhile, Queen Letizia was her usual style self with two back-to-back fashionable looks.
Queen Maxima was another one to watch this week. The Netherlands royal took a quirky approach with a navy midi dress featuring unconventional sleeves and ruffle detailing. Check out these and more looks from the regal style stars!
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge stunned at the Buckingham Palace state banquet in a beautiful Alexander McQueen gown. Prince William’s wife added sparkle to her regal look with the Lover’s Knot tiara and the Queen Mother’s Sapphire and Diamond Fringe Earrings. Gorgeous!