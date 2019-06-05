View 7 pics | Fashion

These timeless Princess Diana looks prove her style was so summer 2019

These timeless Princess Diana looks prove her style was so summer 2019
These timeless Princess Diana looks prove her style was so summer 2019

Princess Diana was and still is a style icon. With her elegance, poise and timeless style, the late British royal continues to inspire fashionistas across the globe. However, taking a deeper look into her covetable outfits we realized her sartorial choices are specifically evocative of summer 2019.

From bold animal prints to vibrant green suits and of-the-moment statement sleeves, Prince Harry and Prince William’s mom is the ultimate royal style icon of the season. Scroll through the gallery to see how Princess D is influencing our summer wardrobes.

 

Animal Print

Although animal print is considered a timeless neutral these days, Princess Diana merged two of summer’s hottest trends way ahead of time. In this beach-day snap, Diana appears next to a young Prince William rocking a summery midi dress in a fierce leopard print.

Oversized sleeves

Puffy, oversized sleeves are all the rage for été 2019, and this Princess D top fits right in with today’s statement look.

Biker Shorts

Prince Charles late wife did athleisure like no other. In this pic, Diana was captured while on a walk where she stepped out in peachy biker shorts cognitive of today's hot trend. If you're looking to get in on the trend, Maryam Nassir Zadeh makes a super cute similar style. 

Gingham

Not only did Prince William and Prince Harry’s mom wear the checked fabric synonymous of summer picnics in a classic raspberry hue, but she wore it with so-2019 cropped pants. We love how she styled them with matching top and casual slip on's.

Slime green

Fashion girls are hooked on slime green and Princess Diana made it cool way before some of us were even alive. Nonetheless, this vibrant hue currently sits at the top of must-have trends for summer.

Statement blazer

Although we've entered warmer months, a statement blazer continues to be essential. 

All-things beige

Head-to-toe beige just always works no matter what.

