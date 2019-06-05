These timeless Princess Diana looks prove her style was so summer 2019

View Galleries
-
Your favorite royal fashionistas are back to give you the best in fashion, Easter-style!
-
Queens of Style: Meghan Markle, Letizia and more of this week’s regal fashion
-
Olivia Culpo eats 'an apple a day' and sizzles in new selfie featuring a hot yellow bikini
If the secret to having Olivia Culpo’s stunning bikini body is an apple a day, then sign us up! The gorgeous model took to social media to share a...
-
Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to her Bronx roots in her CFDA acceptance speech
It’s official – Jennifer Lopez is a fashion icon! Although the 49-year-old singer, actress, producer – you name it – has always been...
-
Christina Aguilera's son Max got this special talent from his famous momma
It looks like talent runs in Christina Aguilera’s family! The 38-year-old, who’s taking over Las Vegas with her new show, The Xperience, kicked...