CFDA Awards: Jennifer Lopez is a fashion icon, Gigi Hadid slays multiple pieces and more moments

CFDA Awards: Jennifer Lopez is a fashion icon, Gigi Hadid slays multiple pieces and more moments
CFDA Awards: Jennifer Lopez is a fashion icon, Gigi Hadid slays multiple pieces and more moments

Jennifer Lopez now has THIS in common with Rihanna and Beyoncé
Jennifer Lopez now has THIS in common with Rihanna and Beyoncé
CFDA Awards Jennifer Lopez
CFDA Awards Jennifer Lopez

Funky, fun and (un)forgettable fashion was the theme for the 2019 CFDA Awards. In annual ceremony, hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of American drew some of the biggest designers, celebrities, hosts and tastemakers to Brooklyn, New York, in celebration of one of the industry’s most prestigious evenings.

The stars aligned at the Brooklyn Museum and had a moment to shine in some of the best pieces of the season. Gigi Hadid wore a little bit of everything (literally) with the help of Virgil Abloh. Bella Hadid was regal with the help of Michael Kors. And Joan Smalls was a blush beauty in a set by Pyer Moss. The night belonged to Jennifer Lopez, who stunned in a fire engine red two-piece by Ralph Lauren.

The Bronx-native added another note to her accomplishments, as she was awarded with the Fashion Icon Award, in celebration of her “longstanding and global impact on fashion.” Scroll through to see the looks from the 2019 CFDA Awards.

 

Jennifer Lopez (Fashion Icon)

in Ralph Lauren 

CFDA Awards Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid 

in Off-White by Virgil Abloh

CFDA Awards Joan Smalls
CFDA Awards Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls 

in Pyer Moss

CFDA Awards Bella Hadid
CFDA Awards Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid 

in Michael Kors 

CFDA Awards Ciara
CFDA Awards Ciara

Ciara

in Vera Wang

CFDA Awards DVF
CFDA Awards DVF

DVF or Lady Liberty 

in Diane von Furstenberg

CDFA Awards Lala
CDFA Awards Lala

Lala

in Ruthie Davis 

CFDA Awards Christian Siriano
CFDA Awards Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano 

joined by Ashley Graham in Christian Siriano 

CFDA Awards Zac Posen and FeiFei Sun
CFDA Awards Zac Posen and FeiFei Sun

Zac Posen

joined by FeiFei Sun in Zac Posen

CFDA Awards Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert
CFDA Awards Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert 

in Thom Browne

CFDA Awards Yara Shahidi
CFDA Awards Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi 

in Monse

CFDA Awards Bebe Rexha
CFDA Awards Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha

in Angelys Balek

CFDA Awards Lilliana Vazquez
CFDA Awards Lilliana Vazquez

Lilliana Vazquez

in Pamella Roland

cfda-mary-kate-ashley-olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen 

 

CFDA Awards Winnie Harlow
CFDA Awards Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow

in Christian Sirano 

