CFDA Awards: Jennifer Lopez is a fashion icon, Gigi Hadid slays multiple pieces and more moments

Party by the Ocean! Inside Joe Jonas' bachelor party weekend in Ibiza
A toast to the married life! Joe Jonas, his brothers and a few his best friends spent the weekend in Ibiza celebrating his bachelor party. The Sucker...
Kim Kardashian celebrates five year anniversary with Kanye West with sweet photos
Kim Kardashian is sharing some special pictures from a very special day. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her husband Kanye West marked...
JLo opens up about the amazing relationship between her, Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez
A few days ago, social media exploded with admiration over watching a video that featured Jennifer Lopez enjoying a very special moment with her...
Proud Parents! Alex Rodriguez captures JLo and Marc Anthony's reactions of son Max singing
There’s no doubt Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony had a day filled with emotions. Although they divorced in 2014, the former husband and wife...
Modern Family! Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony sing their hearts out at their twins' school festival
With the fiscal school year coming to an end, festivals and graduation ceremonies are turning up left and right. Dozens of celebrities have shared...