The most stunning looks from the amfAR Cannes gala
Eva Longoria
© Getty Images

Cannes 2019 is shaping up to be one of the most glamourous events of the year. Hollywood's finest have all converged at the French Riviera to strut the latest and greatest fashion. Tulle gowns, diamond-encrusted dresses and tuxedos coats are just some of the designs A-listers have worn throughout the week.

However, the glitziest night has finally arrived with the amfAR gala. The event—known for it's star-studded guest list—took place on Thursday, May 23. Models, actors and more celebs arrived looking extra fabulous for the swanky event. 

Scroll through to witness all the gorgeous looks everyone served at the gala!

 

The actress didn't disappoint when she arrived to the gala in an Alberta Ferretti-designed dress. The strapless and white high-low gown was paired with sparlly earrings and strappy nude heels. 

Olivia Culpo
© Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

The 27-year-old model wore a strapless grey gown that featured a high-leg slit.

Nina Dobrev
© Getty Images

Nina Dobrev

The actress kept it classic with a navy off-the-shoulder gown, which she paired with a stunning diamond necklace. 

Viktoria Rader
© Getty Images

Viktoria Rader

Viktoria Rader wore a strapless feathered white gown.

Rebel Wilson
© Getty Images

Rebel Wilson

The actress arrived in a blue off-the-shoulder dress by Sachin & Babi, which she paired with a simple Nigora Tabayer necklace.

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel
© Getty Images

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel

Antonio Banderas wore a white tux, while his girlfriend Nicole Kempel dressed in a black backless gown. 

Sara Sampaio
© Getty Images

Sara Sampaio

The supermodel wore a black, feathered dress deigned Armani Prive paired with Prada shoes. 

Natasha Poly
© Getty Images

Natasha Poly

The Russian supermodel looked stunning in a blue hooded gown.

Lorena Rae
© Getty Images

Lorena Rae

Lorena Rae arrived in a rainbow-colored asymmetrical gown that featured a high leg slit.

H.E.R
© Getty Images

H.E.R

The singer-songwriter paired cool round shades with her  strapless white gown.

Kendall Jenner
© Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel rocked a pink high-low dress by Giambattista Valli x H&M. She paired the tiered gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Danielle Herrington
© Getty Images

Danielle Herrington

The Sports Illustrated model wore a sleek Ronald van der Kemp-designed dress.

Elsa Hosk
© Getty Images

Elsa Hosk

The swedish supermodel looked glamorous in an off-the-shoulder white mini dress and gloves.

Adriana Lima
© Getty Images

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima in an Ester Abner dress and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Shanina Shaik
© Getty Images

Shanina Shaik

Shanina Shaik arrived in an embellished sheer/gold dress by Georges Hobeika.

Winnie Harlow
© Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

The supermodel looked stunning in a colorful strapless gown with tulle detailing.

