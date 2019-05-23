View 9 pics | Fashion
Celine Dion has a Las Vegas warehouse to house her 10,000 pairs of shoes

Celine Dion has a Las Vegas warehouse to house her 10,000 pairs of shoes
Celine Dion has a Las Vegas warehouse to house her 10,000 pairs of shoes

Penelope Cruz takes a line from Queen Letizia and Meghan Markle's stylebook
Penelope Cruz takes a line from Queen Letizia and Meghan Markle's stylebook
Any shoe addict can easily understand how a celebrity can quickly gather a sizeable collection of heels - but what about stockpiling a mind-boggling 10,000 pairs? If you slipped on a different pair a day, it would take 27 years to get through them all! It might sound ridiculous, but to Celine Dion it's a reality.

While she was filming a Carpool Karaoke segment for The Late Show with her pal James Corden, the singer confessed that she is completely obsessed with shoes, something that her loved ones know all too well.

During the segment James even talked her into giving away some of her collection - which she didn't exactly seem thrilled about!

James quizzed her on the fact she said to have 10,000 pairs of shoes. Her answer: "Maybe. I didn't want to say it." And where does she keep them all? "I have a place in Las Vegas, let's call it a warehouse."

 

But that's not all. The I'm Alive singer explained that she had a dream shoe closet in her Florida home. It was controlled by a computer and all she had to do is press a button, a door would open and her shoes of choice would be mechanically delivered to her.

"They were ordered by colour. I would press another button and they would turn in front of me. And they would all be ordered by color so all the blacks would be together so I could press stop and find the pair I wanted," explained the 51-year-old, who also explained that her closet had a glass counter filled with broken diamonds. "Not real diamonds though," she told James. "Just make sure that you don't think I'm loco."

 

Celine's impressive collection includes pieces by Balenciaga, brighly-colored Prada heels, modern red boots by Off-White and many other standout pairs she's shown off on social media - proving once and for all that the star is the true queen of heels.

 

In an interview with WWD, Celine admitted that she gets too emotionally attached to her shoes. She said: "I cannot give anything away, because every piece that I buy has brought me to where I am tonight. They’re part of every step that I take, and I have an attachment to it. You can call it crazy. I keep everything, but I just keep buying a bigger space."

 

At least the Carpool Karaoke video does prove that Celine is capable of parting with her precious stilettoes. Marie Kondo would be proud!

