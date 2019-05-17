Cool white hues, polka dots and more reigned in this week's royal style

Spring has sprung, and royals are showing off the best vibrant fashion finds. Crown Princess Mary attended the Copenhagen Fashion Summit and dressed for the occasion with a slew of sleek and fashionable outfits. Queen Letizia was also one who dressed to impress in three versatile looks this week – including the white suit of our dreams, a polished midi dress and a fuss-free navy jumpsuit. Meanwhile, Queen Maxima and Kate Middleton both took a ladylike approach with easy spring dresses. Scroll through to see these and more royals’ looks!
Lady Amelia Windsor
The gorgeous blonde royal rocked a black and silver dress by Michael Kors with matching platforms. The spring-ready number featured spaghetti straps and tiered frills.