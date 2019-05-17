View 10 pics | Fashion

Cool white hues, polka dots and more reigned in this week's royal style

...
Cool white hues, polka dots and more reigned in this week's royal style
You're reading

Cool white hues, polka dots and more reigned in this week's royal style

1/10
Stars dressed to impress at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival – see all their looks!
Next

Stars dressed to impress at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival – see all their looks!
Lady Amelia Windsor
© Getty Images

Lady Amelia Windsor

Spring has sprung, and royals are showing off the best vibrant fashion finds. Crown Princess Mary attended the Copenhagen Fashion Summit and dressed for the occasion with a slew of sleek and fashionable outfits. Queen Letizia was also one who dressed to impress in three versatile looks this week – including the white suit of our dreams, a polished midi dress and a fuss-free navy jumpsuit. Meanwhile, Queen Maxima and Kate Middleton both took a ladylike approach with easy spring dresses. Scroll through to see these and more royals’ looks!

 

Lady Amelia Windsor

The gorgeous blonde royal rocked a black and silver dress by Michael Kors with matching platforms. The spring-ready number featured spaghetti straps and tiered frills.

Countess of Wessex
© Getty Images

Countess of Wessex

Countess of Wessex

Sophie attends the Royal Windsor Horse Show dressed to the nines in a sharp navy coat and fancy fascinator with feathered decor. We love how she protected her attire with a chic checkered scarf.

MORE: Royal hat designer Rosie Rubin talks designing hats for Kate Middleton and other British royals 

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge stayed true to her recycling ways and re-wore her navy polka dot number to Bletchley Park. The Alessandra Rich design features gold buttons along the front and a standout white collar and cuffs. Kate finished off her look with pointed suede pumps in a pretty cerulean blue.

Crown Princess Mary
© Getty Images

Crown Princess Mary

Crown Princess Mary

During the Cophenhaagen Fashion Summit, the Danish Royal and fashion icon merged business with fashion as she teamed a gold and mauve whimsical tulle gown with a sleek ivory blazer. Classic suede pumps and a matching clutch were the finishing touches to her fashionable ensemble. 

Crown Princess Mary
© Getty Images

Crown Princess Mary

Business approach

Just a day before Crown Prince Frederik's wife took a similar approach by pairing a printed coral dress with a sharp black blazer. Her simple yet stylish heels further signify her strong eye for fashion.  

MORE: Kate Middleton cleverly recycled one of her favorite dresses and nailed the look 

Crown Princess Mary
© Getty Images

Crown Princess Mary

Classic Style

The ever so stylish royal opted for a classic style in a ladylike ivory skirt and sophisticated three-quarter sleeve blouse. 

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia

Letizia turned heads in a two-tone midi dress during the 175-anniversary parade of La Guardia Civil at the royal palace in Madrid. The 46-year-old kept in tune with the color beige as she matched her accessories to her polished midi. 

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

One and done

The Spanish monarch took a minimalist approach with an easy yet stylish cropped navy jumpsuit. The cool piece flattered Letizia's slim figure thanks a thin belt and tailored silhouette.

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Head to toe white

Our favorite look this week! Queen Letizia was the ultimate style icon in this bright white suit. We love how the pants have the perfect subtle flare. 

MORE: Queen Letizia and Meghan Markle rock the denim look of the season

Queen Maxima
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima stepped out in a beige little white dress, but her love for color came through as the A-line piece featured a minty green graphic across the front. We love how she matched her shoes and clutch to the artsy print!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries