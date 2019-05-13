View 11 pics | Fashion

Priyanka Chopra's easy tricks you need to apply to your spring wardrobe ASAP

Priyanka Chopra’s easy tricks you need to apply to your spring wardrobe ASAP
Priyanka Chopra’s easy tricks you need to apply to your spring wardrobe ASAP

© Getty Images
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra looks

Priyanka Chopra has officially proclaimed herself as the queen of street style this spring. The stunning actress has given us the right formula for all things polished and elegant by throwing an array of outfits that go from dazzling patterns to modern classic with a touch of cool. Her secret? Using her easy personality as her go-to accessory: a pair of killer sunnies, of course. 

The iconic stunner represents a blend between high-fashion and casual, yet no matter what vibe she is on, Pri (as we like to call her) never misses the mark on how to make a statement look work. Here are the best spring-dressing tips we are learning from her: 

© Getty Images
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra looks

Wear a statement skirt

When in doubt, just spice it up with a bold skirt. This is the perfect example of an outfit that's balanced between high-end touches and easy, comfortable pieces. Priyanka rocked the monochromatic ensemble with leather boots and a tiny pink crocodile bag. 

© Getty Images
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra looks

Keeping it sweet

The 36-year-old actress looked sophisticated as she matched soft pastels in a white turtleneck from Wolford, Max Mara coat and a striped skirt by Target, always demonstating that style is not about money but good taste. 

© Getty Images
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra looks

...And grungy! 

Every fashionable girl should keep a nineties inspired look in their closet. It's the ultimate easy uniform for any occasion if worn with a piece that stands out. Priyanka perfecly exemplifies the right formula for this look by pairing a set of ripped jeans, white crop top and a plaid Bottega Veneta coat. 

© Getty Images
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra looks

Commit to a simple color palette

The monochromatic look is a girl's best friend for a street style worthy outfit that doesn't take much work to build. Pri looked stunning in a mustard-colot number that consisted of a cozy sweater, coat, straight pants and black booties for a high-end finish.

© Getty Images
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra looks

Always mix your patterns! 

...and keep the balance between colors so that it doesn't look overdone. This Coach look is a fantastic example on color coordination. The different types of plaid work well together. Priyanka finishes the look with her stunning sunnies and signature black booties. 

© Getty Images
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra looks

Add strong neon touches! 

Especially if we're talking about neon green, which thanks to Kim Kardashian, is well on its way of becoming the biggest summer trend. Priyanka is not only on trend but also takes it up a notch by adding texture and layers for a runway-worthy outfit. 

© Getty Images
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra looks

Suit it up

A classic suit will work for pratically any occasion. Just add a funky pattern or color and you are guaranteed to earn the top spot on that best dressed list. Priyanka wears a full look by Ermanno Scervino as she dresses her inner good-girl-does-fashion... and it works! 

© Getty Images
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra looks

Python is the new neutral 

Spring is all about the art of mixing basic colors together to show off a fresher look. This season we're adding spice to the usual color scheme as we welcome new ways of incorporating animal print to our warm weather ensembles. Just pair it up with a t-shirt and you've got the look! 

© Getty Images
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra looks

Play high fashion

...And get creative with proportions! Priyanka looks her best in a funky polka-dot dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini that blends layers, transparencies and textures at once without looking too busy. 

© Getty Images
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra looks

Throw a vintage hint

When you do the modern vintage thing, it automatically adds glamour and old Hollywood vibes, which translates to the fiercest power look. Priyanka's hot Ralph & Russo suit exudes allure and poise. Pri is striking a pose with every step she takes!

