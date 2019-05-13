View 10 pics | Fashion

Cannes 2019: The glitziest red carpet looks from opening night

Cannes 2019: The glitziest red carpet looks from opening night
Cannes 2019: The glitziest red carpet looks from opening night

Elle Fanning
© Getty Images

Elle Fanning

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival has officially kicked off! And this year's iconic film festival featured some of the most memorable red carpet looks to date. 

A-listers like Eva Longoria and Selena Gomez stunned on the carpet with gowns, two-piece sets and tons of jewels. The men also dressed to the nines for the occasion, wearing suits and tuxes. Spanish actor Javier Bardem opted for a classic look to ring in the opening ceremony, while model Jeremy Meeks sported major swag.

Scroll to see all the glam Hollywood brought to the French Riviera this year!

 

Elle Fanning

Elle Faning was radiant with a Gucci silk peach gown that featured a plunging V-neckline and a belt embroidered with purple florals. The best part of the look? Her delicate, yet powerful cape that made for the perfect photo opp.

Selena Gomez
© Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

Selena took a page out of the Madonna playbook for her Cannes debut. The 26-year-old actress wore a stunning Louis Vuitton white set paired with an oversized Bulgari diamond necklace. 

Bill Murray
© Getty Images

Bill Murray

Bill Murray

Joining Selena Gomez on the red carpet was actor Bill Murray. The Dead Don't Die co-stars were pictured poking fun at each other while walking the carpet with the rest of the cast. 

Eva Longoria
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria

Making her first red carpet appearance since having her baby boy Santiago, Eva Longoria dazzled in an Alberta Ferretti-designed dress. The blush satin gown featured sequin embroidered details, a draped bustier and a delicate train.

Javier Bardem
© Getty Images

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem

The Spanish actor looked dapper during The Dead Don't Die premiere wearing a classic black tux.

Julianne Moore
© Getty Images

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore

The actress dazzled while walking the red carpet in a green Dior gown.  

Alessandra Ambrossio
© Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrossio

Alessandra Ambrossio

The supermodel looked brilliant in a sheer white Ralph & Russo gown, which she paired with glimmering Boucheron jewels and strappy Rene Caovilla heels.

Romee Strijd
© Getty Images

Romee Strijd

Romee Strijd

The Victoria's Secret Angel wore a body-hugging gold gown to the opening ceremony.

Tilda Swinton
© Getty Images

Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton

The Dead Don't Die actress was shimmering in a sleek silver dress.

Jeremy Meeks
© Getty Images

Jeremy Meeks

Jeremy Meeks

Model Jeremy Meeks chose to keep it classic with a black jacket and pants combo to the opening cremony of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

