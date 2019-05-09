Here are 10 celebs who are doing the color-blocking look right

Once that you start mixing the boldest colors together, it is very easy to go overboard. Yet this season, color blocking makes a safe comeback with celebrities the likes of Rita Ora, Cate Blanchett and Kendall Jenner, proving that going high in hues can earn you the top street style spot among your fellow fashionistas... if done right, that is.
Reality is that rules don't really exist when it comes to mastering this trend (that's how it can be all-too-easy to end up looking crazy), but having a balance between vibrant and neutral in mind can help mastering the spring-friendly look. Looking for some inspo? Here are the best styling tips to take in consideration, as taught by the world's best-dressed celebs.