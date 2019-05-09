View 10 pics | Fashion

Here are 10 celebs who are doing the color-blocking look right

Once that you start mixing the boldest colors together, it is very easy to go overboard. Yet this season, color blocking makes a safe comeback with celebrities the likes of Rita Ora, Cate Blanchett and Kendall Jenner, proving that going high in hues can earn you the top street style spot among your fellow fashionistas... if done right, that is. 

Reality is that rules don't really exist when it comes to mastering this trend (that's how it can be all-too-easy to end up looking crazy), but having a balance between vibrant and neutral in mind can help mastering the spring-friendly look. Looking for some inspo? Here are the best styling tips to take in consideration, as taught by the world's best-dressed celebs. 

Zoë Kravitz

The neon trend is far from over and cool kid Zoë Kravitz is here to make that loud and clear. The Big Little Lies star turned heads as she walked out in Manhattan rocking her signature braids and micro sunnies while displaying an array of brights and neutrals, suggesting the best of easy-does-it fashion. 

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita knows a thing or two about looking impeccably stylish in any given trend. This head-to-toe Prabal Gurung look is no exception to the list as she displays her enviable color expertise in a power bright red/pink ensemble. 

Olivia Wilde

The stylish movie star pioneered on this trend a few months ago as she showed up to a premiere looking stunning in a full Calvin Klein collection look. Always serving timeless fashion, the actress paired jewel tones together for a 101 lesson on night-time dressing. 

Cate Blanchett

Hollywood's iconic star fascinated the crowds in a mix of textures, skins and earthy colors commanded by Gucci for another fashion appearance back in March. Cate, always loyal to her bold ways, graced the vintage-looking ensemble with a new chocolate-brown hair-do and cherry pumps for an extra fierce touch. 

Jennifer Connelly

The actress took the dazzling trend to fashion's most important red carpet. Jennifer looked insanely chic in an embroidered mini-dress as she took part in Nicholas Ghesquiere's Louis Vuitton gang for this year's Met Gala

Olivia Culpo

For those who seek inspiration on the more delicate side, Olivia's Louis Vuitton dress is an excellent example. The it-girl served good-girl-gone-fashion as she headed to the LV Cruise show in New York, channeling her inner sweet-chick in an A-line piece with color block panels and pointy white boots. 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The supermodel-turned-actress served some power office vibes as she headed out in a deconstructed hot pink blazer by French house Jacquemus, paired with a neutral, equally loose pant to achieve the ultimate girl-on-the-go uniform. 

Kendall Jenner

When in doubt, pair warm brights together and you will for sure have a fire outfit! Just look at Kendall Jenner's outfit for reference. The model displayed her statuesque silhouette when she appeared on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a flirty tie-dye set, paired with a bright orange jacket. 

Elsa Hosk

It's impossible to miss the Swedish beauty's genius outfit formulas, especially when they are so chic and easy. When it comes to color-blocking, the model proposed a colder color scheme between greens and blues to master the trendy look... and we are taking notes! 

