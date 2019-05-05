View 37 pics | Fashion

Met Gala 2019: All the glitz, glam and camp from fashion's biggest night

Met Gala 2019: All the glitz, glam and camp from fashion's biggest night
Met Gala 2019: All the glitz, glam and camp from fashion's biggest night

Lady Gaga shuts down Met Gala carpet with four dramatic outfit changes
Lady Gaga shuts down Met Gala carpet with four dramatic outfit changes
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Take notes, because camp is the theme! The stars took the stairs of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May (May 6) for fashion’s biggest night. This year’s theme is “Notes on Camp,” inspired by the 1964 essay by Susan Sontag. “The essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration,” she wrote in the article. AKA the stars brought the extra flare to the carpet.

Anna Wintour has the help of some of the most fashion-forward and savvy stars to push the message forward. This year, Harry Styles (who is a first timer) Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, are the co-chairs who set the bar for the evening.

From Gaga’s FOUR looks to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez making their appearance on the carpet that confirmed their love. Here is a look at the fashion from the 2019 Met Gala.

 

Lady Gaga

in Brandon Maxwell 

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Phase Two!

Brandon Maxwell

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Phase three

Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell

Lady Gaga Finale
Lady Gaga Finale

The Finale

Lady Gaga wears one final look as she kicked off the Met Gala with a performance. 

Serena Williams
Serena Williams

Serena Williams

in Versace 

Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour 

in Chanel 

Harry Styles
Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele

in Gucci 

met-thalia-sodia

met-thalia-sodia

Thalia Sodi

Cardi B

Cardi B

Cardi B

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez 

Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi

in Prada

Billy Porter
Billy Porter

Billy Porter

in The Blonds

Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana

Celine Dion
Celine Dion

Celine Dion 

in Oscar de la Renta

Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner

in Tommy Hilfiger 

Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy 

in Christian Siriano

Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek

Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes

Penélope Cruz
Penelope Cruz

Penélope Cruz

Ciara
Ciara

Ciara

Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls

Jared Leto
Jared Leto

Jared Leto 

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington 

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Camila Mendes
Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes 

Kylie and Kendall Jenner
Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kylie and Kendall Jenner

Katy Perry
Katy Perry

Katy Perry

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham 

in Gucci 

French Montana
French Montana

French Montana

 

Met Gala Regina Hall
Met Gala Regina Hall

Regina Hall

in Dapper Dan for Gucci 

21 Savage
21 Savage

21 Savage

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling

Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss

Dapper Dan for Gucci 

Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox

in Christian Siriano

Aquaria
Aquaria

Aquaria

TIffany Haddish
TIffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish 

in Michael Kors 

