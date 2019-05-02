View 10 pics | Fashion

This is how Charlize Theron is teaching us how to dress for spring

Charlize Theron is running for the title 'Queen of Street Style,' demonstrating she's got the right stuff to beat the competition. The iconic superstar has always been in vogue with all things epic when it comes to red carpet fashion, yet it's her spring fashion ways that are inspiring our next collection of warm-weather uniforms. 

The South African beauty is currently serving looks around the Big Apple as she works a press tour for her new romantic comedy, Long Shot. And ever since she made her first sighting of the season, the marvelously leggy star has been stealing our attention in some of the coolest, sparkliest, sexiest, bossiest... you name it, award-worthy looks. Take a look at her style journey and get ready to upgrade your fashion game to the max! 

The Rock n' Roll pant

Here's another major eighties revival happening as seen in Hollywood's most stylish. Charlize was out in NYC channeling her inner Joan Jett in the throwback staple by Saint Laurent, paired with boots, an easy shirt, tailored jacket et voilá! She's giving the power fashion editor vibes.

Effortlessly Parisian

She's not only been keeping busy on her promotional romantic comedy film tour alongside Seth Rogen but also (unintentionally?) providing the whole world with some serious style lessons. Charlize mastered the menswear-inspired look by Celine in a chic black suit with killer cat-eye sunnies.

The Summer Party Look

Ok, let's talk real fashion now, the kind that looks like a million bucks without trying too hard, right, Charlize? The stunner turned all heads in London after she showcased her kilometric legs in a sparkly Saint Laurent mini dress en route to the Graham Norton show. Talk about making a statement! 

The Flirty Dress

Giving you the legs for days look, Charlize stepped out in Manhattan looking cute in a flirty Stella McCartney polka-dot dress cinched at the waist with a Dior belt, Jimmy Choo booties and perfectly sleeked back hair. Take note, everyone! 

The New Tie Dye

Here's a look... "tie dye for." Charlize was seen out once again in Manhattan embracing the enviable weather in a full Christian Dior look and booties, setting up the 90s mood in an uber-cool skirt and tailored jacket. Easy does it, no? Yes!

The Art of Power Dressing 

This way for some Matrix-inspired vibes! As she headed to the premiere of her movie, Charlize looked insanely good in a power suit by Dior. And those red lips? Wow! Her best accessory may have been the boldest, most scandalous short baby bangs that only she can rock. 

The New York Uniform

Ladies and gents, take notes, because you're about to get hit with a 'New Yorker 101 lesson.' When everything else fails, just throw on a cool and cozy coat, deconstructed pants and your best pair of sneakers. Charlize, naturally, got the memo (she always does) when she stepped out in her go-to casual ensemble during her day off. 

When in Doubt, Texturize-It!

Textures are a girl's best friend when it comes to styling an outfit without overdoing the accessories. Charlize confesses her love for strong surfaces in a cool mix of lace and leather as she continued her tour in Los Angeles and posed in one cute-meets-sexy attire. 

The Couture Moment

Of course, this list is not complete without featuring one of Charlize's signature moves: the scandalous fashion red-carpet moment. Because if there's someone in Hollywood who reigns the grand entrance game, it's the mother-of-two pictured above. Givenchy was the chosen couture house to dress her fierce silhouette as she graced the red carpet for Long Shot's European premiere in London.

