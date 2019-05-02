This is how Charlize Theron is teaching us how to dress for spring

Charlize Theron is running for the title 'Queen of Street Style,' demonstrating she's got the right stuff to beat the competition. The iconic superstar has always been in vogue with all things epic when it comes to red carpet fashion, yet it's her spring fashion ways that are inspiring our next collection of warm-weather uniforms.
The South African beauty is currently serving looks around the Big Apple as she works a press tour for her new romantic comedy, Long Shot. And ever since she made her first sighting of the season, the marvelously leggy star has been stealing our attention in some of the coolest, sparkliest, sexiest, bossiest... you name it, award-worthy looks. Take a look at her style journey and get ready to upgrade your fashion game to the max!