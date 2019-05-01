The best looks from the Billboard Music Awards 2019 red carpet

View Galleries
Madonna and Maluma's BBMA's performance was pure, pure seduction
It had been months since the hype began to build around Madonna and Maluma's on-stage performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and tonight...
Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle are the Jonas Brothers' number one fans at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards
It’s been six years since the Jonas Brothers were last seen together as a band. In mid-February, they announced their return to the stage and the...
Jennifer Lopez takes part in her toughest interview yet as she's grilled by twins Max and Emme
Jennifer Lopez has never had an interview quite this tough! The megastar was grilled by her 11-year-old twins Emme and Max - from her marriage to Marc...
Spanish singer Rosalia is amazed by the warmth she's received from her Latinx fans
At an awards show as prestigious as the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Rosalia, the female artist everyone’s talking about these days could not be...
Billboard Music Awards 2019: See all the cute couples on the red carpet