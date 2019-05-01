View 18 pics | Fashion
The best looks from the Billboard Music Awards 2019 red carpet

Kelly Clarkson
The day is finally here - the Billboard Music Awards 2019! The awards show is taking place at the Grand Garden Arena at the MGM in Las Vegas, and as expected, celebs knew exactly how to turn up the heat with their fashion. Here we have compiled a list of the best-dressed - which one is YOUR favorite?

The Voice judge and singer shut it down with her opening number, and her fashion was also on point! Kelly looked elegant in a black sequin dress. She coordinated her look with colorful sandals.

Taylor Swift
The songstress and 23-time Billboard Award winner is returning to the stage to debut her latest, "ME." She wore a lavender pastel colored mini dress by Raisa & Vanessa and heels by Casadei. 

Eva Longoria
Our Latina Powerhouse knows how to make the red carpet shine! She wore a black asymmetrical mini dress, adding dimension to the term 'little black dress.'

Los Jonas Brothers
The Jonas Brothers

Dapper as always, the Jonas Brothers have reunited, not just as a band, but now on the red carpet too! The trio were the definition of handsome in their casual suits.

Cardi B

What can we say about Cardi except that she epitomizes what we would consider the modern-day goddess? Wearing a mustard-yellow outfit that showcases her incredibly flat and fit abs, Kulture's mom re-defines post-maternity style!

Ciara
The singer wore a spectacular black dress with a deep front plunge. The dress is by Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture.

Priyanka Chopra
Mrs. Jonas looked absolutely ravishing in a sexy and very sparkly white dress that gives a generous glimpse of the actress' legs.

Becky G
Wow! Becky G worked the red carpet with a dress that quite literally made her shine. The dress is by Yousef Al-Jasmi.

Sofia Carson
Stunning is the word that comes to mind when it comes to Sofia Carson, and the actress did not disappoint in this sweet lavender gown.

Maluma
The Colombian singer is playing it cool even though he is set to perform with Madonna tonight! His colorful outfit was futuristic and sleek.

Olivia Wilde
We are wild for Olivia! Her outfit was out of this world.

Paula Abdul
The former American Idol judge looked pretty in white wearing a short dress, showing off her dancer legs.

cnco
CNCO

The denim game is strong with these boys!

Sophie Turner
Sansa Stark, the lady of Winterfell herself, rocked it in her psychedelic, futuristic jumper outfit.

Halsey
Halsey was goth-licious tonight.

Tori Kelly
Orange you glad we can make this little joke? Tori Kelly kept it simple in an orange and green power suit.

BTS
The Hallyu wave continues to lap at our American shores! The Korean pop group brought their fashion A-game.

BBMAs red carpet

Jennifer Hudson

Beautiful Jennifer stuns no matter what she wears, and she looks boss in this beige power suit.

