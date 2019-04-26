Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more royals stun in ultra-chic spring fashion

It was quite a busy week for Queen Letizia of Spain, who appears on our gallery with three stunning looks. The 46-year-old went from classic black and white to an artsy floral frock and a pretty, ladylike ensemble. Duchess Kate Middleton reminded us why we can’t get enough of her style when she stepped out for Anzac Day with Prince Harry wearing the ultimate royal piece – a polished coat-dress. On a less colorful yet equally stylish note, Crown Princess Mary was her usual elegant self in a full-on monochrome outfit. Scroll through the gallery to see these looks plus more of this week’s royal style!
Countess of Wessex
The Countess of Wessex appeared royally elegant in a beautiful dark dress by Azzedine Alaïa at the British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Gala dinner in London. Sophie’s number featured a wavy neckline, sleeves and hem which gave her polished dress a playful touch.