Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more royals stun in ultra-chic spring fashion

Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more royals stun in ultra-chic spring fashion
Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more royals stun in ultra-chic spring fashion

Amal Clooney channels her friend, Meghan Markle in a stunning little white dress
Amal Clooney channels her friend, Meghan Markle in a stunning little white dress
Countess of Wessex
© Getty Images

Countess of Wessex

It was quite a busy week for Queen Letizia of Spain, who appears on our gallery with three stunning looks. The 46-year-old went from classic black and white to an artsy floral frock and a pretty, ladylike ensemble. Duchess Kate Middleton reminded us why we can't get enough of her style when she stepped out for Anzac Day with Prince Harry wearing the ultimate royal piece – a polished coat-dress. On a less colorful yet equally stylish note, Crown Princess Mary was her usual elegant self in a full-on monochrome outfit. Scroll through the gallery to see these looks plus more of this week's royal style!

 

Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex appeared royally elegant in a beautiful dark dress by Azzedine Alaïa at the British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Gala dinner in London. Sophie's number featured a wavy neckline, sleeves and hem which gave her polished dress a playful touch.

Countess of Wessex
© Getty Images

Countess of Wessex

Smart styling

For a visit to Wittering Village in Peterborough earlier this week, Sophie opted for a sophisticated long dress and a sleek navy blazer. The royal teamed her business-chic ensemble with a pair of grey block heels. Such a smart pairing!

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia 

The Spanish monarch wore one of her favorite artsy pieces by Carolina Herrera to a literary prize lunch on Wednesday. Letizia rocked a stunning floral print midi dress, and being that we've seen her in it a few times before, we can tell it remains one of her faves. So chic!

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Queen of Style

Prince Felipe's wife stepped out for a royal engagement wearing a couple of spring's hottest trends. The 46-year-old stunned in a light grey A-line dress with a chic, matching overcoat. The cozy piece featured statement sleeves which she turned inside out to show off the number's bold purple lining. We love how she added a daring touch with snake-print heels.

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Classic Pairings

The mom-of-two opted for a classic black and white for a Youth Literature Awards ceremony. Letizia proved the color pairing never gets old with straight-leg trousers, a cami with delicate lace neckline and a bright white structured blazer. The stylish royal finished her polished ensemble with a pair of strappy caged heels.

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge blew us away when she stepped out in honor of Anzac Day alongside Prince Harry. The 37-year-old royal reached for a turquoise coat-dress by Catherine Walker – one of her favorite designers – and a matching fascinator. Prince William's wife kept in tune with similar hues and accessorized with green pumps and clutch. Stunning!

Crown Princess Mary
© Getty Images

Crown Princess Mary

Crown Princess Mary 

Crown Princess Mary was the definition of regal-chic in this navy trouser suit. The Danish royal went full-on monochrome with a pair of wide-leg trousers and a ladylike top featuring a subtle peplum silhouette thanks to a waist-tie.

