TOUS co-founder shares the gems that are the perfect addition to any jewelry box

TOUS co-founder shares the gems that are the perfect addition to any jewelry box
TOUS co-founder shares the gems that are the perfect addition to any jewelry box

The ultimate guide on how to rock the double denim look like a celebrity!
The ultimate guide on how to rock the double denim look like a celebrity!
Rosa Oriol, TOUS co-founder

For three generations of dedication to the craft, TOUS has created fine jewelry accessible to an international market with an eye on passion and elegance. With more than 600 stores in over 50 countries worldwide, TOUS exceeds customer expectations globally by continuing to deliver affordable luxury jewelry, watches, gifts, unique collections, fashion and elegant accessories.

 

Brand co-founder, vice chairwoman and creative director of TOUS Rosa Oriol embodies the art, style and design of each collection. Her passion for gems and careful craftmanship to the highest detail includes her creation of the iconic TOUS Bear and the most exclusive brand collections. This season’s Atelier TOUS combines artisan techniques with the spirit of enjoyment for unique, vibrant handmade jewelry.

 

Discover Rosa’s favorite pieces you can wear now and for years to come.

TOUS colorful necklace

Bold Color

Absolutely striking, the Tea Time necklace in18kt yellow gold features a variety of gemstones in different patterns and palettes for a whimsical, yet sophisticated style.

 

TOUS gold ring

Statement Maker 

A work of art, the Rosa d’abril ring is crafted in 18kt yellow gold with diamonds. Reflecting the gold hues seen on the runways, it is both trendsetting and timeless.

 

TOUS purple earrings

Violet Femme

With hoops back in high-fashion, the Mandala earrings provide a purple color pop. Set in 18kt white gold, the pair spotlights 50 amethysts, 48 rhodolites and pave diamonds.

 

Tous gold bracelet

Delicate Floral

Beautiful in its simplicity, the Rosa d’abril cuff rests gently on the wrist for a sweet accent that’s perfect for day and night in 18kt yellow gold and pave diamond rose design.

 

TOUS necklace

Strand Above

A modern twist on a waterfall pendant, the intricate design of this Mandala necklace in 18kt white gold with gemstones and 3.78CT diamonds pave brings vibrancy to any look.

 

Find your own favorite pieces from this collection and many more at TOUS.com

 

