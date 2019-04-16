View 9 pics | Fashion

From 'Not Your Mamacita' to 'Tremenda,' check out these Latina power slogan tees

From 'Not Your Mamacita' to 'Tremenda,' check out these Latina power slogan tees
From 'Not Your Mamacita' to 'Tremenda,' check out these Latina power slogan tees

The power of words is pretty mighty if you ask us – especially when they’re slapped across a t-shirt for everyone you meet to see. From catchy phrases to fierce one-liners, there’s no faster way to get a meaningful message across than by actually wearing it. That’s why these Latina power t-shirts are on top of our current shopping list. Whether you’d love one for yourself or for the proud Latinas in your life, check out our round-up, and let your tees do the talking.

 

Boss lady tee

For all the boss ladies out there, this one's for you! This crew neck tee is for you to go out there and 'make jefa moves' (translation: make boss moves) all day, every day.

 

Photo: Hija de Tu Madre 

Mas Aventuras

Bring out the adventurous girl in you with this cute cropped tee that reads: 'Less stress, mas aventuras.' (Translation: Less stress, more adventures).

 

Photo: Jen Zeano Designs

Power to the ladies

The 'Mujer Poderosa" t-shirt is the perfect comfy top to give you that extra boost of confidence we can all use. (Translation: Powerful Woman)

 

Photo: Vida and Wild

"Vive tu vida"

This tee not only comes in a poppin' vibrant red, but it also features a great motto to live by: Vive tu vida! (Translation: Live your life)

 

Photo: Le Motto

'Phenomenally Latina'

Celebs such as Eiza González, Eva Longoria and Sofia Vergara all rocked this tee tto bring awareness on Latina Equal Pay Day, and you can too! (No translation needed on the slogan of the shirt!)

 

Photo: Phenomenal Women 

The Selenas tee

Calling all Selena fans for this one! Whether it's Selena Quintanilla or Selena Gomez, we all need a classic white tee, and this one is just right for the warmer months of the year - especially with the 'Anything for Selenas' slogan. 

 

Photo: Vida and Wild

'Tremenda'

We can see this cropped white tee becoming the ultimate power slogan. (Translation: Tremendous Woman #IAmLatina)

Say it loud and proud 

This shirt comes in the perfect peach color for spring/summer and with the best message: "Not your mamacita." 

Photo: Jen Zeano Designs

Tell it like it is

'Se Habla Spanglish' is a must-have shirt for all English-Spanish speaking peeps. (Translation: Spanglish is spoken here).

 

Photo: Peralta Project

