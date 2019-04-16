From 'Not Your Mamacita' to 'Tremenda,' check out these Latina power slogan tees

The power of words is pretty mighty if you ask us – especially when they’re slapped across a t-shirt for everyone you meet to see. From catchy phrases to fierce one-liners, there’s no faster way to get a meaningful message across than by actually wearing it. That’s why these Latina power t-shirts are on top of our current shopping list. Whether you’d love one for yourself or for the proud Latinas in your life, check out our round-up, and let your tees do the talking.
Boss lady tee
For all the boss ladies out there, this one's for you! This crew neck tee is for you to go out there and 'make jefa moves' (translation: make boss moves) all day, every day.
Photo: Hija de Tu Madre