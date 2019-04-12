View 8 pics | Fashion

Neutrals for the win! See how royal fashionistas are wearing these classic hues

Queen Maxima
Queen Maxima

Neutrals for spring may sound cliché, but from this week’s style gallery, royal fashionistas prove they’re fully onboard with the classic color scheme. Queen Letizia donned not one, but two polished outfits consisting of pieces within the beige and khaki color family. With her chic sartorial choices, the Spanish monarch backed up the statement that neutrals are anything but boring. Meanwhile, Queen Rania of Jordan took royal style to a whole other level with a crisp white coat dress and bold statement accessories. Furthermore, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands had a brief twinning moment with Princess Charlene of Monaco and Kate Hudson, although these two occasions were years apart from each other.

 

Queen Maxima

Wow! Queen Maxima of the Netherlands exuded bridal vibes at the Corps Diplomatique Gala in Amsterdam wearing a gorgeous one-shoulder dress by Stella McCartney. It’s not the first time we see the stunning gown as in the past Princess Charlene of Monaco and Kate Hudson have worn the exact number. However, Maxima added a personal touch with the perfect royal accessory: an antique pearl tiara!

Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia

Neutrals for the win

Earlier this week King Felipe’s wife stepped out to another royal engagement where she visually announced she has some serious skills for styling. Letizia showed up at the School of Engraving and Design, wearing a tan leather skirt by Hugo Boss and matching coat. The mom-of-two added a pop of color with a colorful top that featured a bold geometric print.

Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia is pro neutrals for spring! The Spanish monarch switched up her winter wardrobe for something lighter made up of chic cropped trousers, a white blouse and beige spring coat. To further accentuate her polished ensemble, the stylish royal teamed her look with a pair of tan block heels.

Queen Rania
Queen Rania

Queen Rania

Besides being the Queen of Jordan, Queen Rania is the ultimate royal style icon. This week Her Majesty opted for a crisp white coat dress with sheer sleeves and elegant midi hem when she received the Italian President and his daughter.

Queen Rania
Queen Rania

All in the details

The mom-of-four accessorized with a pair of statement silver and yellow pumps, glam sunglasses and a bright mini bag. So chic!

Queen Rania
Queen Rania

Stripes on stripes 

Queen Rania gave us another reason to love her style with a graphic black and blue dress that seamlessly flattered her slim silhouette.

Crown Princess Mary
Crown Princess Mary

Crown Princess Mary

The Danish royal visited the ‘Fashioned for Nature’ exhibit and dressed for the occasion merging elegance with glam in a stunning green midi skirt and simple yet chic black top. 

Crown Princess Victoria
Crown Princess Victoria

Crown Princess Victoria 

Crown Princess Victoria sure loves a good powert suit. The Swedish added a fun element to her royal blue ensemble with a multi-tone floral top and cute feather earrings. 

