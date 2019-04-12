Neutrals for the win! See how royal fashionistas are wearing these classic hues

Neutrals for spring may sound cliché, but from this week’s style gallery, royal fashionistas prove they’re fully onboard with the classic color scheme. Queen Letizia donned not one, but two polished outfits consisting of pieces within the beige and khaki color family. With her chic sartorial choices, the Spanish monarch backed up the statement that neutrals are anything but boring. Meanwhile, Queen Rania of Jordan took royal style to a whole other level with a crisp white coat dress and bold statement accessories. Furthermore, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands had a brief twinning moment with Princess Charlene of Monaco and Kate Hudson, although these two occasions were years apart from each other.
Queen Maxima
Wow! Queen Maxima of the Netherlands exuded bridal vibes at the Corps Diplomatique Gala in Amsterdam wearing a gorgeous one-shoulder dress by Stella McCartney. It’s not the first time we see the stunning gown as in the past Princess Charlene of Monaco and Kate Hudson have worn the exact number. However, Maxima added a personal touch with the perfect royal accessory: an antique pearl tiara!
