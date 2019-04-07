View 14 pics | Fashion

Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco marry in beyond star-studded NYC wedding

...
Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco marry in beyond star-studded NYC wedding
You're reading

Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco marry in beyond star-studded NYC wedding

1/14
From glamorous sparkly gowns to ultra-sleek outfits, see what stylish royals wore this week
Next

From glamorous sparkly gowns to ultra-sleek outfits, see what stylish royals wore this week
March Jacobs and Char Defrancesco wedding car
© GC Images

March Jacobs and Char Defrancesco wedding car

Leave it to Marc Jacobs to throw one of the most fashionable weddings of the year. The 55-year-old designer and his love, Charly “Char” Defrancesco, said “I do” during an intimate ceremony on Saturday, April 6. They then took the celebration to midtown restaurant The Grill, located in the iconic Seagram Building. The happy couple’s reception was like a fashion week event, as stars from all over the world - like the Hadid sisters - arrived dressed in their best style. Scroll through to step inside the glamorous affair!

 

Mode of transportation

Marc sweetly put the final touches on his love modish Char, as they pulled up to their reception in a classic car. The grooms couldn't keep their eyes or hands off each other throughout the evening.

March Jacobs and Char Defrancesco wedding style
© GC Images

March Jacobs and Char Defrancesco wedding style

Groom glamour

Marc and Char were a match made in heaven with their elegant attire. The former model rocked a green velvet suit jacket with a matching bow tie, as the designer donned a darker, more mossy hue. The pair - who got engaged with a fun flash mob - looked positively elated as they posed for photos outside their venue, kissing and holding hands.

Marc Jacobs penguin prada gift

Marc Jacobs penguin prada gift

'God is in the details'

Marc took to Instagram to share a sweet detail of his and Char's special looks, which was gifted to them by Prada and Miu Miu design director Fabio Zambernardi.

 

"God is in the details," he wrote. "One of the pair of Art Deco Diamond and Onyx Penguins. An extraordinary beautiful and thoughtful gift to us by the amazing, lovely and generous @zambishot Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity. So grateful to you and love you so much dear Fabio."

 

Photo: Instagram/@marcjacobs

Bella and Gigi Hadid
© GC Images

Bella and Gigi Hadid

Sisterly love

What do you wear to Marc Jacob's wedding?: THE Marc Jacobs, of course! Bella and Gigi Hadid paid homage to their friend on his special day, both rocking flirty ensembles by the creative. The models seemed giddy upon exiting the venue, playfully posing and laughing as they waltzed down the stairs.

Kaia Gerber
© GC Images

Kaia Gerber

Blast from the past

Kaia Gerber, who is the face of Marc's beauty line, was giving us 80s vibes as she rocked an oversized blazer and pants look to the affair. Meanwhile, her male friend donned a green velvet suit that matched Char's!

Anna Wintour style
© GC Images

Anna Wintour style

The Queen of Fashion

Anna Wintour did not sway from her signature flowing print look as she arrived to celebrate her friend. The Vogue boss, of course, accessorized with a pair of shades and chunky necklace.

Justin Theroux
© GC Images

Justin Theroux

Striped and smiley

Another a-list after-party guest was Justin Theroux. The actor was seen walking into the reception in a black and white look, which he topped with orange-tinted glasses.

Kate Moss, Lila Grace Moss Hack and model Jordan Barrett
© GC Images

Kate Moss, Lila Grace Moss Hack and model Jordan Barrett

Three's a company!

Supermodel Kate Moss was accompanied by her daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack and model Jordan Barrett as she celebrated her longtime pal. The trio turned heads as they left the party in their shimmering style.

Lil Kim style
© GC Images

Lil Kim style

Tied with a pretty pink bow

Lil' Kim was a lil' beauty at the bash, stepping onto the scene in a chic array of fabrics. Her pale pink bow stole the show, standing perfectly still on her head.

Rita Ora style
© GC Images

Rita Ora style

Outlandish Ora 

Rita Ora stole glances in a zany blue-patterned dress. The frock was splashed with artistic symbols, like theatre masks and an array of instruments. The singer complemented the statement look nicely with her curly hair and a dazzling neckpiece.

Naomi Campbell
© GC Images

Naomi Campbell

Fashion royalty

Naomi Campbell did not disappoint with her sultry and sparkling wedding style. The international supermodel was a starry night's sky in her multi-piece look.

Debbie Harry Blondie
© GC Images

Debbie Harry Blondie

The Tide Fashion is High

Blondie legend Debbie Harry had the midas touch in her metallic outfit. She was all smiles as she exited her friend's party late in the evening.

Emily Ratajkowski
© Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Lemony love

In what was one of the brightest ensembles of the night, Emily Ratajkowski popped amongst fellow guests. Her silkly jumpsuit featured a stunning halter neck and deep décolletage.

 

"Congratulations @themarcjacobs @chardefrancesco," she wrote on Instagram, "wishing you many years of as much joy as you brought us last night!"

Bette Midler daughter
© GC Images

Bette Midler daughter

Mother-daughter date!

Bette Midler had her daughter Sophie Von Haselberg by her side for the evening celebrating love. The duo rocked simlar curled up hairstyles.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries