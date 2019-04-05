From glamorous sparkly gowns to ultra-sleek outfits, see what stylish royals wore this week

Sequins, ruffles and tulle – what a stylish week in royal style! Monaco royals led this week’s style gallery with a slew of stunning gowns and sparkly dresses for the annual Rose Ball. Princess Caroline of Hanover dressed for the glamorous occasion in a flamboyant black and pink ball gown, while her daughters Princess Alexandra of Hanover and Charlotte Casiraghi each sparkled with sequins. Crown Princess Mary mirrored the ‘70s with a retro-chic jumpsuit by Max Mara, and Queen Rania reached peak fashion status with a bold pink and red color combo. Scroll through the gallery for these covetable looks and more of this week’s glam royal style!
Queen Letizia
Week after week the Spanish monarch stuns with her impeccable style. This week, Queen Letizia stepped out to a meeting in Madrid looking sharp in a dark polka dot blouse by Carolina Herrera and chic, cropped trousers by Hugo Boss. She teamed her polished look with a pair of classic navy heels.