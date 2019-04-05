View 7 pics | Fashion

From glamorous sparkly gowns to ultra-sleek outfits, see what stylish royals wore this week

From glamorous sparkly gowns to ultra-sleek outfits, see what stylish royals wore this week
From glamorous sparkly gowns to ultra-sleek outfits, see what stylish royals wore this week

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Sequins, ruffles and tulle – what a stylish week in royal style! Monaco royals led this week’s style gallery with a slew of stunning gowns and sparkly dresses for the annual Rose Ball. Princess Caroline of Hanover dressed for the glamorous occasion in a flamboyant black and pink ball gown, while her daughters Princess Alexandra of Hanover and Charlotte Casiraghi each sparkled with sequins. Crown Princess Mary mirrored the ‘70s with a retro-chic jumpsuit by Max Mara, and Queen Rania reached peak fashion status with a bold pink and red color combo. Scroll through the gallery for these covetable looks and more of this week’s glam royal style!

 

Queen Letizia

Week after week the Spanish monarch stuns with her impeccable style. This week, Queen Letizia stepped out to a meeting in Madrid looking sharp in a dark polka dot blouse by Carolina Herrera and chic, cropped trousers by Hugo Boss. She teamed her polished look with a pair of classic navy heels.

Princess Caroline of Hanover
© Grosby Group

Princess Caroline of Hanover

Princess Caroline of Hanover

Wow! The Monaco royal hosted the annual Rose Ball to which she appeared nothing short of ultra-glam in a black gown featuring a pink ruffled detail. Grace Kelly’s daughter added a personal royal touch with her late mother’s jewels: Van Cleef & Arpels pearl and diamond necklace and earrings.

Princess Alexandra of Hanover and Charlotte Casiraghi
© Grosby Group

Princess Alexandra of Hanover and Charlotte Casiraghi

Princess Alexandra of Hanover and Charlotte Casiraghi

Sisters Charlotte and Alexandra nailed ball gown style with svelte, sparkly dresses. Charlotte gave a nod to the ‘80s with a strapless pink and black number that stood out with a thigh-high slit and daring cutout detail. Her sister Alexandra dazzled while capturing the ball’s theme of Mediterranean’s glamour and bold colors with a multi-color sequined dress. Gorgeous!

Alessandra de Osma
© Getty Images

Alessandra de Osma

Alessandra de Osma

Prince Christian of Hanover’s wife appeared radiant in a gorgeous blue tulle gown by Carolina Herrera. We love how Alessandra’s look brought forth spring vibes thanks to her gown’s delicate fabric and artsy floral print.

Queen Maxima
© Grosby Group

Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima appears on our weekly list with a much more approachable style, but still oh-so-chic. The Dutch royal sported a two-tone skirt with a boxy tan jacket and sleek pumps to her visit to Sensire.

Queen Rania
© Instagram

Queen Rania

Queen Rania

The Jordanian monarch was her usual stylish self when she donned this bold color combo at the Jordan River Foundation’s annual handcrafts exhibit. Queen Rania kept her accessories within the same color family with a bright handbag and classy heels.

Photo: Instagram/@queenrania

Crown Princess Mary
© Getty Images

Crown Princess Mary

Crown Princess Mary

Crown Princess Mary is the ultimate style icon while wearing this ‘70s-esque mauve jumpsuit by Max Mara. The Danish royal wore the elegant piece to the annual Danish Rainbow Award Show and opted for a full monochrome effect with matching suede pumps.

