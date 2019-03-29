From lime green to pretty florals, royal fashionistas are embracing spring fashion

Spring is in the air! Light, airy fabrics, bold color choices and moody blooms have taken over royal style this week. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II stepped out in the season’s must-have color while her daughter-in-law, the Countess of Wessex, stepped out for business in a couple of fun, printed get-ups. During her time in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Spanish royal Queen Letizia stunned with a slew of chic and regal outfits. Scroll through the gallery for these and more of these week’s royal style!
Queen Letizia
The Spanish monarch put her fashion credentials on full display this week during her tour with King Felipe in Buenos Aires, Argentina. One of our favorite ensembles is this vibrant two-piece featuring an asymmetrical top and coordinating trousers. You can check out the rest of her fashionable looks including a stunning Carolina Herrera embroidered gown and crimson number here.