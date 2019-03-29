View 8 pics | Fashion

From lime green to pretty florals, royal fashionistas are embracing spring fashion

...
From lime green to pretty florals, royal fashionistas are embracing spring fashion
You're reading

From lime green to pretty florals, royal fashionistas are embracing spring fashion

1/8
Miranda Kerr espera su segundo hijo con Evan Spiegel
Next

Miranda Kerr espera su segundo hijo con Evan Spiegel
Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Spring is in the air! Light, airy fabrics, bold color choices and moody blooms have taken over royal style this week. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II stepped out in the season’s must-have color while her daughter-in-law, the Countess of Wessex, stepped out for business in a couple of fun, printed get-ups. During her time in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Spanish royal Queen Letizia stunned with a slew of chic and regal outfits. Scroll through the gallery for these and more of these week’s royal style!

 

Queen Letizia

The Spanish monarch put her fashion credentials on full display this week during her tour with King Felipe in Buenos Aires, Argentina. One of our favorite ensembles is this vibrant two-piece featuring an asymmetrical top and coordinating trousers. You can check out the rest of her fashionable looks including a stunning Carolina Herrera embroidered gown and crimson number here.

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a laid-back #OOTD for a fun day outdoors when she visited the Scout’s Early Years Pivot program. Kate dressed for the occasion with black leggings and a burgundy Mockneck sweater by J. Crew. The 37-year-old added extra flair with a pair of See by Chloé lace-up boots.

Countess of Wessex
© Getty Images

Countess of Wessex

Countess of Wessex 

Sophie appeared spring-ready in moody blooms thanks to a navy floral shift dress and navy blazer ensemble. Prince Edward’s wife wore the stylish get-up on Wednesday when she attended a Commonwealth Eye Health Consortium.

Countess of Wessex
© Grosby Group

Countess of Wessex

Style on point

Just a day before, the Countess of Wessex appeared equally sleek and stylish when she visited the Leeds Children’s Hospital. Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law chose to wear a silky brown dress with cream-colored polka dots and a light coat.

Queen Elizabeth
© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth

Leave it to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II to serve up some major style inspiration with her bold sartorial choices. This time the 92-year-old wore the season’s latest color obsession with a lime green coat-dress and matching hat. We love how she balanced the look with elegant black accessories.

Queen Rania
© Instagram

Queen Rania

Queen Rania

The Jordanian monarch was her usual stylish self when she stepped out earlier this week. The 48-year-old rocked prints like no other with a multi-plaid skirt and striped top combo. The Jordanian beauty accessorized with grey suede pumps and a statement red purse.

Photo: Instagram/@queenrania

Duchess of Cornwall
© Getty Images

Duchess of Cornwall

Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla looks to have spent a lovely time in the Carribean during her royal tour with Prince Charles. One of our favorite outfits is this pristine all-white set – perfect for spring weather!

Duchess of Cornwall
© Getty Images

Duchess of Cornwall

Spring elements

The Duchess seconded the notion of florals in spring when she wore this printed number to a reception at the Palacio de Los Capitanes Generales in Havana, Cuba.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries