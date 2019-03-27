View 6 pics | Fashion

Proof Alessandra de Osma is the Princess of Prints and Patterns

...
Alessandra de Osma style
© WireImage

Alessandra de Osma style

Alessandra de Osma was known as the "Princess of the Andes" before marrying Prince Christian of Hannover, but we also consider her the Princess of prints and patterns. Perhaps in a nod to her roots, the Peruvian beauty often steps out in rich, bold prints – elements that are typical of Andean clothing. From stripes and florals to gingham, click through for a look at the royal’s fashionable, vibrant style.

 

The gorgeous attorney wowed meeting Queen Letizia wearing a green dress that featured indigo flowers by Spanish designer Jorge Vázquez at reception held at Madrid’s El Pardo Palace in February 2019.

 

Alessandra de Osma
© WireImage

Alessandra de Osma

Never one to shy away from a stylish patterned dress, the Hanoverian royal stepped out in a striped satin gown to the 2014 Telva Beauty Awards at the Royal Theater in Madrid.

Alessandra de Osma style
© Getty Images

Alessandra de Osma style

The Peruvian stunner looked effortlessly stylish rocking a print dress by Jorge Vázquez that featured chains to the opening of the designer's new store in Madrid back in November 2018. Alessandra completed her cool look with a pair of sneakers and a furry jacket.

Alessandra de Osma prints and pattern style
© Getty Images

Alessandra de Osma prints and pattern style

When it came to the October 2018 society wedding of Maria Vega-Penichet and Fernando Ramos de Lucas in Madrid, the ever-fashionable Princess opted for a simple, yet chic gingham check dress from Zara's sister label Uterqüe.

Alessandra de Osma prints and pattern style
© Getty Images

Alessandra de Osma prints and pattern style

Prince Christian's wife, who is an ambassador for Bollinger Champagne, wore the perfect summer dress that was comprised of white circles outlined in blue to the "Life Can Be Perfect" event in Madrid in June 2018.

Alessandra de Osma
© Getty Images

Alessandra de Osma

Alessandra played up her Latin roots wearing a vibrant pink design that featured florals throughout for the 2017 wedding of her brother-in-law Prince Ernst August of Hanover and Ekaterina Malysheva.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

