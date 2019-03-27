View 6 pics | Fashion

Queen Letizia and Juliana Awada reign in fashion – see their stylish looks!

Queen Letizia and Juliana Awada reign in fashion – see their stylish looks!
Queen Letizia and Juliana Awada reign in fashion – see their stylish looks!

Queen Letizia and Juliana Awada
© Grosby Group

Queen Letizia and Juliana Awada

Fashionistas Queen Letizia and First Lady Juliana Awada put their fashion credentials on full display this week. On Sunday, March 24, the Spanish monarch and her husband King Felipe touched down in Buenos Aires, Argentina for a three-day trip, and between Letizia's ever-so-chic outfits and Juliana's equally stylish get-ups, it's been a double whammy of style inspo. The fashionable friends have stunned in everything from sleek and polished looks to bold hues and sparkly statement dresses.

However, this isn’t the first time the ultra-stylish ladies deliver an array of glamorous looks. Two years ago the first couple of Argentina visited them in Spain and the public could not get enough of their regal style. 

But enough with the chit chat, scroll through the gallery to see all their looks from their most recent visit.

 

Clean lines and polka dots 

For their first reunion, Letizia opted for a simple yet chic ivory dress which perfectly complemented her toned arms. She styled the pristine number with a tan clutch and brown heels.

Meanwhile, Juliana looked just as regal in a navy polka dot dress and classic black pumps. 

Queen Letizia and Juliana Awada
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia and Juliana Awada

Dressed to the nines

Wow! For a reception hosted by the Spanish royals at the Four Seasons, the Argentinian first lady took our breath away with her mega sparkly fringe dress. Meanwhile, Letizia showed off her toned arms and slim silhouette in a burnt red strapless dress which she teamed with caged heels and a black clutch.

Queen Letizia and Juliana Awada
© Grosby Group

Queen Letizia and Juliana Awada

The bolder, the better

For a meeting with ALIBER, Letizia turned away from neutrals and instead chose a vivid asymmetrical top with matching flared trousers. On a softer yet equally stylish note, Juliana wore a top and skirt featuring bold geometric patterns. We love how she teamed her look with tan heels and a classic belt.

Spanish royals and Argentina first couple
© Grosby Group

Spanish royals and Argentina first couple

Fab four

For a state dinner, Letizia appeared gorgeous in a floral embroidered cocktail dress by Carolina Herrera, and Juliana stepped out in a head-to-toe red ensemble. Their husbands each looked dapper with black suits and blue and red ties representing their allies’ flag colors.

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

The deets

A close-up of Letizia’s dress because look at those intricate details!

Spanish royals and Argentina first couple
© Getty Images

Spanish royals and Argentina first couple

Adios!

On day three, both fashionistas donned statement prints and feminine silhouettes.

