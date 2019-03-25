View 24 pics | Fashion
Jennifer Lopez’s style evolution and her most memorable outfits

Jennifer Lopez’s style evolution and her most memorable outfits
Jennifer Lopez’s style evolution and her most memorable outfits

Jennifer Lopez dressed in white at the Selena premiere
Jennifer Lopez dressed in white at the Selena premiere

Few women can boast the title of ‘style icon’; but Jennifer Lopez is definitely one of them. Throughout her successful career, the Latina megastar has worn countless stunning outfits - many of which defy the laws of physics with their bold silhouettes - to premieres, red carpets and awards shows. Through the evolution of her style, JLo has always been on par with the latest fashion trends, and maintained the perfect balance of sex appeal and elegance.

 

Sparkling on her first red carpet walk

Her first major role in Hollywood was in the Selena biopic. For the film’s premiere, she looked impeccable in this white halter neck dress, speckled with hundreds of silver sequins - which contrasted perfectly with her midnight blue shawl.

A classic 90s look: mermaid dress and choker
A classic 90s look: mermaid dress and choker

90s mermaid

The mermaid silhouette accentuates feminine figures in a subtle way and this is something the actress learned from the beginning. For this red carpet she opted for an embroidered Badgley Mischka dress, and following the fashion trends of the 90s, she paired it with a choker and a popular hairstyle of that time: half up and pin-straight.

Jennifer Lopez MTV awards
Jennifer Lopez MTV awards

Unexpected combinations

Taking risks is key to elevate your style and Jen has been doing it since the start of her career. One example is the outfit she wore to the MTV Movie Awards 1998: a long leather skirt and a shiny, silver crop-top -  an original mix for sure.

At her first Golden Globes Jennifer wore a dress with cut-outs
At her first Golden Globes Jennifer wore a dress with cut-outs

Cut-outs and color blocking

At the 1998 Golden Globes, Jennifer was ahead of the cut-outs trend which emerged a few years later with this ensemble which showed off her now famous abs. The color blocking of her dress was a product of the minimalist aesthetics that prevailed in the 90s.

JLo was an Old Hollywood vision in Badgley Mischka
JLo was an Old Hollywood vision in Badgley Mischka

A star in the making

The most important red carpet in show business is that of the Oscars, and for the 69th edition - JLo’s first - she emulated an Old Hollywood vibe in this intricate Badgley Mischka design which combined silk, lace and rhinestones, with her hair in voluminous, retro glam curls.

In 2000, Jennifer followed the sport-urban trend on the red carpets
In 2000, Jennifer followed the sport-urban trend on the red carpets

Jenny from the Block

Actress, singer, dancer - the Bronx-born artist continued to set the tone with her fashion choices. Check out this sporty-meets-urban streetwear look that included a white crop top, jeans and a rhinestoned bandana that she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards. 

Jennifer discovered the versatility of neutral colors
Jennifer discovered the versatility of neutral colors

The power of neutral tones

Neutral colors are ideal to create sophisticated styles, and if they incorporate multiple textures...even better! Jen not only applied this style technique during the promotional tour for Out of Sight  - the movie which paired her with George Clooney - but she also refined her hair and her make-up. 

This Versace gown marked a milestone in her fashion evolution
This Versace gown marked a milestone in her fashion evolution

The most memorable dress

One of the milestones in Jennifer Lopez’s fashion playbook is simply known as “the green dress.” This green, semi-transparent Versace design invented the need for Google Images. “Plunging” is an understatement when describing the neckline. It’s been copied and reinvented, but the original has been burned into our memories since 2000 when she debuted this infamous outfit at the Grammy Awards.

Over the knee boots are another trademark of the celeb
Over the knee boots are another trademark of the celeb

Metallic and stunning

JLo shone - literally - at the MTV Video Music Awards in this silver mini dress with a turban to match. Her shoes? Nude, patent leather over-the-knee boots - a trademark of her style - paired with a metallic clutch.

Jennifer further refines her style working with expert stylists
Jennifer further refines her style working with expert stylists

Sophisticated in pastel colors

Jennifer enhanced her status as a fashionista by working with stylists like Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, who further refined her style. Perfect proof - this exquisite 2003 Oscars outfit, a pastel mint green Valentino design with an asymmetrical neckline. Her brunette chignon was enough to make this look a perfect ten.

The vintage olive green Jean Dessès dress has been one of her top looks
The vintage olive green Jean Dessès dress has been one of her top looks

Diva on the big screen

Designers reserve some of their most spectacular pieces for special moments and the recently engaged star has worn some of the most unforgettable of these gowns. Showing a more sophisticated side JLo arrived at the 2006 Oscars wearing a vintage olive green Jean Dessès gown.

 

With this ethereal Marchesa creation she accentuated her baby bump in 2007
With this ethereal Marchesa creation she accentuated her baby bump in 2007

Greek goddess

Romantic, ethereal, and chic. This is how Jennifer looked as she paraded down the red carpet of the 2007 Academy Awards in this magnificent, Greek-inspired Marchesa creation. It had a mauve, pleated skirt and a neckline embellished with chains and stones, just like the waistband that accentuated her cute little baby bump.

Jennifer tries to highlight her femininity with each outfit she wears
Jennifer tries to highlight her femininity with each outfit she wears

Golden girl

There’s nothing like gold to take it to the max. This dress, also by Marchesa, accentuated all of her curves, and its elegant drapery guaranteed her a spot on the best-dressed list at the 2009 Golden Globes.

She doesn't rule out structured designs for major events
She doesn't rule out structured designs for major events

Chic and modern

Another Academy Awards fashion triumph - the star opted for soft yet structural in a blush-tone Armani Prive dress with a double skirt on the hip. The modern touch? Her slightly messy topknot and the tousled look of her skirt. She showed us this chic and timeless look in 2010.

Animal print is another great style statement for Jennifer
Animal print is another great style statement for Jennifer

Fashionista in animal print

For years the Dinero singer has captivated with her animal print looks, including leopard and snake. She stuns in the most exotic prints, as we’ve seen her do on the small screen as an American Idol judge. This bright blue, python-print mini dress - with identical heels and a purse - caused a frenzy.

Metallics are infallible on the red carpet for Jennifer's style
Metallics are infallible on the red carpet for Jennifer's style

Muy sexy!

Showing off her toned legs, JLo turned heads in this seductive Emilio Pucci design. The millions of sequins not only reflected the light, but they created a geometric pattern that went perfectly with the studs on her peep-toe heels and clutch purse.

Haute couture can also be sensual, as the celeb has shown
Haute couture can also be sensual, as the celeb has shown

Glamour from every angle

Graphic patterns can easily be converted into an haute couture look, and the Second Act star proves it in this long-sleeved Zuhair Murad gown. However, what captivated us most was the alternating semi-transparent panels which give the illusion of a see-through dress.

Jennifer shows her evolution in this Elie Saab princess-gown
Jennifer shows her evolution in this Elie Saab princess-gown

Simply perfect

Another look that demonstrates Jennifer Lopez’s style evolution is this nude Elie Saab princess-gown with a voluminous skirt made of adorned tulle - the same as the bodice - with sequins, shiny rhinestones and even little pearls which she wore to the 2015 Oscars.

At the 2015 Met Gala, Lopez wore a revealing Versace design
At the 2015 Met Gala, Lopez wore a revealing Versace design

Red hot at the Met Gala

The Met Gala is the perfect place for the imagination to run wild. Jen took full advantage of the opportunity in this Versace creation whose strategic embroidery simulates the silhouette of a dragon in the most vivid shades of red from shoulder to ankles. JLo without a doubt left everyone speechless in this revealing dress upon arriving to the gala dedicated to China.

Black and white never go out of fashion and are JLo's favorites
Black and white never go out of fashion and are JLo's favorites

Business lady

At an event to unveil her clothing line, Jen reminded us that the classics never go out of style. A black jumpsuit and a white blazer are pieces that look good no matter the season; especially when you want to stand out in a modern executive role.

Mix of textures, colors and accessories are essential to JLo's style
Mix of textures, colors and accessories are essential to JLo's style

JLo in her best moment

With a single look, the Latina beauty summed up the essentials of her style: use of textures, sensual necklines, color, attractive accessories… and a whole lot of attitude! 

With this incredible cape-dress, Jennifer became a fashion icon
With this incredible cape-dress, Jennifer became a fashion icon

Queen of glamour

Perhaps one of her best red carpet moments came with this amazing yellow cape-dress by Giambattista Valli. It had a draped waist, side opening and long tail. Exquisite jewels and bold make-up spiced up her pure sophistication.

Lopez looked iconic at the 2019 Oscars in this ultra shiny design
Lopez looked iconic at the 2019 Oscars in this ultra shiny design

Shiny to the max

Nobody could ignore the 49-year-old star on the 2019 Oscars red carpet, and that's because she was literally shimmering! Jennifer taught us a thing or two about style in this tight Tom Ford dress made with mosaics of mirrors. Her beauty look? Make-up that accentuated radiant skin and smokey eyes with perfectly smooth hair.

Jennifer was an absolute diva absoluta thanks to this futuristic and colorful dress
Jennifer was an absolute diva absoluta thanks to this futuristic and colorful dress

Futuristic diva

Oscar parties and after-parties are a parade of A-listers and this lady is a bona fide regular. Jennifer dropped some jaws this year thanks to this sensual and futuristic design by Zuhair Murad. It was inspired by the ocean with its hundreds of sequins in a range of blues, violets and touches of black - it epitomized the modern diva.

Jennifer Lopez has shown that she’s quite the chameleon when it comes to trying new silhouettes, patterns, colors or necklines. Without forgetting her Latin roots, she has managed to adopt the fashion trends that work in her favor and give her that extra touch of pizzazz. We can’t wait to see what her next fashion phase looks like!

