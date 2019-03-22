View 10 pics | Fashion

10 celebrity power suit moments that will have you tasting the rainbow this spring

You may have already begun injecting color into your daily uniform in an effort to officially shift your wardrobe to spring. But what if we told you that the actual color of the season is – wait for it – rainbow? That's right! According to the likes of Victoria Beckham, Olivia Palermo and Gigi Hadid, the technicolor trend will reign the streets as the ultimate warm-weather look.

Fashion giants are already ahead of the trend as they convert the classic look into a smattering of vivid hues. Everyone from Max Mara (pictured above) to Versace, Prabal Gurung, Brandon Maxwell – you name it. The catwalks showed a vibrant array of hues as they incorporated every color of the scheme into extravagant suiting.

Join the rainbow fiesta with these super cool looks, and get ready to maximize your inner fashionista!

Victoria Beckham

The style icon brightened up rainy New York City by wearing a signature power suit by – you guessed it! Victoria Beckham Collection, of course. Lately, we've seen the pop-star-turned designer in some of the pretty epic monochrome looks, but this bright red ensemble definitely takes the crown! 

Olivia Palermo

The street style superstar knows a thing or two about color, and this look is the ultimate proof of why we all need a classic red suit. Olivia opted for the classic color combo and paired the Victoria Beckham suit with a black sweater and matching smokey eyes. We're obsessed!

Gigi Hadid

Va-Va-boom! The supermodel looks incredible in a fresher version of the suit as she's spotted wearing a layered ensemble by Dutch designer Ronald van der Kempt. The style star added flower printed shoes for a touch of cool. Can Gigi ever do fashion wrong? We say no!

Bella Hadid

Following her sister's steps, Bella wore a yellow version that translated into a more relaxed, cool vibe as she paired the Dior Homme suit with sneakers and natural-looking make up. 

Martha Hunt

The stunning Victoria's Secret Angel shined bright in far more than lingerie as she made a glamorous arrival at the Queen's Cup Polo Final in Windsor. The blonde beauty turned heads by wearing a beautiful Peter Pilotto suit. 

Tracee Ellis Ross

The iconic actress made a bright appearance at the Grammy's to celebrate her mom, the one and only Diana Ross wearing a full green tailored suit by Ralph & Russo. Also, can we take a moment for those endlessly cool braids that stole the show? Amaze! 

Danielle Bernstein

No street style list is complete without the so-called influencers. Danielle Bernstein a.k.a We Wore What, turned heads during Paris Fashion Week while posing in an electric blue suit by House of Holland. 

Coco Rocha

The supermodel ventured on a futuristic purple suit by Christian Siriano for a night out in New York City. The ensemble is part of the celeb-adored designer's Resort 2019 collection.

Caroline Vreeland

Last but not least, on the purple suiting extravaganza we have model and singer Caroline Vreeland. The blonde beauty and granddaughter of legendary editor Diana Vreeland followed her grandma's colorful ways in a vibrant Tom Ford suit as she made an appearance for his FW19 show. 

