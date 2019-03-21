Royal weddings: the 10 most stunning wedding dresses

The majesty of royal weddings isn't just in the protocol, it's also in the breathtaking dress the bride wears to walk down the aisle. These ornate emblems of eternal love are a reflection of the style of the time and of the bride’s personality, and they are such special symbols that they’ve even taken up space in museums as true works of art. Many have even been replicated in low-cost versions, like Kate Middleton’s dress. Here are ten of the most beautiful dresses that royals from around the world have worn in the last 60 years.
Princess Grace of Monaco
A link between Hollywood and royal Europe - the dress worn by American actress Grace Kelly on April 19, 1956, when she married Prince Rainier of Monaco, was designed by the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer seamstress, Helen Rose, who won an Oscar for Best Costume Design. The dress was made with silk taffeta, silk tulle, 125-year-old lace, and hand-sewn pearls.