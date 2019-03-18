View 10 pics | Fashion

Style Evolution: Zoe Saldana's red carpet fashion through the years

Zoe Saldana red carpet style
If you think back to the last two decades, Zoe Saldana has most likely definitely been the star of some of your favorite Hollywood blockbusters. She's starred in early 2000s rom-coms. She's starred in fantasy/action thrillers (Star Trek and Avatar), and she has become a literal superhero in the past few years with her role as Gamora in the Marvel cinematic universe.

She's had quite a career, but besides her transformation on screen, the 40-year-old actress has also transformed when it comes to her sartorial choices. 

We're looking back at some of Zoe's most memorable red carpet outfits. Whether she wore sequined, denim, or the always fashionable animal print, we're reliving her red carpet fashion through the years.

Sit back and enjoy Zoe's wardrobe choices (and the fact that she hasn't aged in 20 years)!

 

2000

One of Zoe Saldana's first red carpet premieres was in 2000 when sequin on your dress and sandals was considered a ~fashion statement~.

2001

Jean jacket? Check. Tube Top? Double check. Wedge sandals? Of course! Zoe was rocking all the 2001 essentials during the Get Over It red carpet premiere. 

2002

In 2002, Zoe gave us a stellar performance in Crossroads alongside Britney Spears. She also gave us hair inspo with her sleek layered shoulder-length haircut.

2004

At the Movieline Young Hollywood Awards, Zoe wore a pink ruffled and patterned dress paired with long beach waves.

2005

Zoe opted for an all-silver look for the Guess Who movie premiere in 2005. 

2006

One year later, Zoe continued to stick to silver hues and gorgeous hair.

2009

What's better than wearing a gown to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty? Wearing an animal print gown to said afterparty.

2016

Zoe's pale blue dress for the Star Trek: Beyond red carpet was—wait for it—beyond beautiful.

2017

One of Zoe's most interesting fashion choices was at the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 premiere where she wore a peplum-style black dress with sheer details. 

2018

Zoe wore a colorblock black and white jumpsuit for the Avengers: Infinity War premiere. Also, peep the oversized bow.

