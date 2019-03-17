View 7 pics | Fashion

Kate Middleton wins St. Patrick's Day in custom Alexander McQueen: See her style from previous years

...
© WireImage

There's no better St. Patrick's Day kick-off than oogling over the Duchess of Cambridge's festive attire. Year after year, Kate Middleton has wowed royal fans as she publicly marks the holiday alongside her husband Prince William.

2019 was certainly no exception, as the 37-year-old brunette beauty flaunted a custom green Alexander McQueen coat to visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at their base. She coordinated the look with a clutch and Gianvito Rossi's 'Piper' suede pumps. The mom-of-three topped off her outfit with a matching fascinator, sweeping her hair up underneath it into an elegant chignon.

Are her stunning appearances the luck of the Irish? No, she's just fabulous. Scroll through to see all of her St. Patrick's Day looks from over the years!

© Getty Images

2018 - Green means reuse

Kate's 2018 appearance at the Irish Guards' St Patrick's Day Parade looked very similar to her 2017 one. The royal opted to wear a similar Catherine Walker coat to the event at Household Cavalry Barracks in London. Of course, she had a booming, notable difference - she was pregnant!

Click to look back at all of the Duchess' maternity style!

© Getty Images

2017 - A royal return!

After missing the event in 2016, the Duchess of Cambridge returned to annual March 17 tradition in 2017, attending the Irish Guards' St Patrick's Day Parade at Household Cavalry Barracks in London at the side of her husband William. For the occasion, Kate wore a bespoke Catherine Walker forest green military-style coat with gold buttons and velvet trim. She expertly accessorized with Monica Vinader earrings. 

© Getty Images

2015 - Breaking tradition

Pregnant with Princess Charlotte, Kate opted to forgo her traditional green style, instead donning a brown swing coat and high heels for the parade at Mons Barracks. However, the coat was not too far from her usual choices in that it was designed by Catherine Walker. She paired the look with a favorite Lock & Company hat, Kiki McDonough earrings, and shoes and clutch by Emmy. 

© Getty Images

2014 - A lucky look!

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the 1st Battalion Irish Guards wearing head-to-toe green on this St. Patrick's Day. The mom put on a military-style Hobbs ‘Persephone’ coat and added a royal heirloom touch with her Cartier shamrock brooch.

MORE: KATE MIDDLETON GOES FROM 'FÚTBOL' PLAYER TO HIGH FASHION DURING VISIT TO IRELAND

© WireImage

2013 - Her first little leprechaun on the way! 

Pregnant with Prince George, Duchess Kate showed just a hint of a baby bump for this St. Patrick's Day outing in Aldershot, England. She recycled her Emilia Wickstead coat, which was altered for her pregnancy, and a Lock & Company hat.

© Getty Images

2012 - Festive and fitted!

The Duchess of Cambridge chose her favorite cinched-waist fit-and-flare silhouette and a dark brown pillbox hat to visit the Irish Guards in Aldershot, England. Between her Emilia Wickstead coat, Kiki McDonough earrings, Lock & Company hat and shoes by Emmy, she truly looked the part.

