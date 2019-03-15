View 12 pics | Fashion

The top 5 celeb outfit ideas you need to try this spring

Spring is finally making an entrance and you chances are you already started looking for some inspiration on how to level-up your wardrobe game. There's plenty to look at as celebrities have been killing the street style game lately, right Olivia Palermo? The it-girl was seen in Paris where the warmer days have already hit wearing one of the staples of the season: the classic deconstructed suit. Sure, you've seen this look all over the runways and Instagram feeds, but there's plenty of more looks to be inspired from.

 While every trend is cool and unique in its own right, they all share one common goal—each will instantly bring your spring fashion to a whole new category.  Now keep scrolling to discover (and shop) the 5 new celebrity approved staples you don't want to miss this season! 

Gigi Hadid: The Ripped Mom Jean

The supermodel is queen of easy style that is synonym to comfort and good looks. One of her main staples is the ripped mom denim look, which paired with a tank top and oversized blazer gives you the ultimate day-to-day uniform that works for any occasion! 

Try on an loose distressed denim to achieve the look. Pair it with sneakers, a statement bag and a crop top and you're ready! You can find this option for $90 at Topshop. 

Queen Letizia: The Leather Dress

One classic piece that works any given day is the classic leather dress. And who serves better inspiration to rock this look than Queen Letizia herself, who showed up for the opening of the Contemporary Art Fair in Madrid in an & Other Stories look.

To recreate this outfit, you can go for a faux-fur version that still represents the sexy statement look. Zara has plenty of options just like this one for less than $50! Add a belt, a boot or sandal and you're ready to go. 

Olivia Palermo: The Leather Suit

No street style inspiration is complete without the ultimate trend master, Olivia Palermo. The it-girl was seen in Paris wearing a full leather suit with loafer and a chunky sweater, a look that not only screams cool but it can be easily transitioned from day to night. 

Pair up a light faux-leather jacket on top of a turtleneck for some spring layering or just for a touch of cool (let's not forget leather jackets are the number 1 must-have in any closet!). This piece is also available at Zara for $50. 

Find an adjustable waist trouser for comfort, you can choose a looser version so you can play with proportions just like Olivia does it! These leather pants are available at Mango for just $60.

Hailey Baldwin: The Statement Sweater

Hot pink is the go-to color this season, Hailey combines it with a pair of loose grey plaid pants and pointy white pumps for a color-block version of the trendy ensemble. A look that will definitely steal all the street style attention!

There's plenty of options to choose from all over the internet, but this Mango chunky turtleneck is definitely our best best to recreate Hailey's flirty look. Shop it here for only $60!

Camila Coelho: The Turquoise Pant

We had to save the best for last, and while we'll be seeing at a lot of cool new ways to reinvent the spring look, the bright turquoise pant definitely steals the title for the season's must-have. Our girl Camila Coelho shows how to recreate this trend by adding classic colors and a blazer for an Instagram friendly look. 

American Apparel's disco pant is available in every. single. color and not only it's super flattering but also will spice up any outfit. Get your hands on this peacock version for $68 here. Pair the pants with a classic white top, sneakers, a grey blazer and you got it. Happy shopping everyone! 

