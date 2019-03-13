View 10 pics | Fashion

The Look: Get ahead of the trend with these celebrity-approved spring pastel looks

Need a little inspiration to spice up your spring wardrobe? Then consider taking a style lesson in pastels from some of our favorite it-girls. Everyone from Zendaya and Blake Lively to celebrated runways like Sally LaPointe's FW19 (see above) continues to redefine the classic trend in the most stylish ways. Last year, flirty pastel dresses inundated the street style game, but this season it’s all about modern tailoring as the monochrome pantsuit reigns the fashion world.

Take note of some of the coolest celebrity-approved looks for warmer days ahead.

Zendaya: The Power Look

The superstar is no stranger to stepping out in head-turning looks. Name a trend, and this girl will master it to perfection. Here she is spotted in Paris wearing a full look from Sally LaPointe's FW19 runway show and Christian Louboutin heels. If this isn't street style excellence, we don't know what is. 

Gigi Hadid: The Easy Does It Look

No street style list is complete without making an honorary mention to Gigi Hadid, who makes every outfit look cool and effortless. Simply add a pair of retro-style tinted sunglasses, a leather belt, and you're good to go!

Karlie Kloss: The Classic Look

Karlie Kloss masters the business-chic look like no other. The supermodel wore a full-on monochrome ensemble by Ralph Lauren to the American label's FW19 show in NYC. This street style staple works in any pastel color and doesn't need many accessories as the layering does the job.

Gilda Ambrosio: The Street Style Look

Street style superstar-turned-fashion-designer Gilda Ambrosio knows a thing or two on how to wear sensational eye-catching looks. The Italian beauty wore an oversized turquoise look with even bigger sunglasses, schooling the crowds on how to play with proportions to make a look stand up. Bravo, Gilda! 

Blake Lively: The Menswear Inspired Look

The actress showed up to a premiere in London wearing a custom menswear-inspired set from the Ralph Lauren Collection. Blake then added a grey tie to master the borrowed-from-the-boys look. The mom-of-two is known for choosing bold fashion choices, and this one surely serves some spring inspiration.

Taylor Hill: The Comfy Look

We love Taylor Hill's style, especially as she always seems comfortable yet equally stylish. The Victoria's Secret beauty was spotted during an event wearing another number from Sally LaPointe's FW19 catwalk and orange heels. The look is ideal for a casual day stroll and so much more.

Julianne Moore: The Lilac Look

The actress brightened up New York City while bearing the cold with a chic lilac ensemble – including an Isabel Marant sweater and Victoria Beckham pants. We're beginning to see how celebrities are focusing on textures as opposed to statement accessories. Could this mean an upcoming trend?

Katy Perry: The Statement Coat Look

As of late, the singer's been spotted in an array of high fashion looks, and now she's joined the pastel-clad. Katy showed up at the set of Good Morning America in NYC rocking a Saks Potts fur coat, Sally LaPointe skirt, and sweater with color block sandals by Fabrizio Viti.

Cate Blanchett: The Jet-Set Look

The Australian star jumped off the plane in Cannes already dressed to impress, wearing a stunning lemon trouser suit paired with light accessories to recreate the "vacation" look. Can she do anything wrong? The answer is no, which means you should probably get your hands on a pale yellow suit for your next overseas adventure as well. 

