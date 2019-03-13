The Look: Get ahead of the trend with these celebrity-approved spring pastel looks

View Galleries
-
The fabulous trend Meghan Markle unintentionally wore
Embracing your body has become the biggest trend of the season. With stars such as Victoria Beckham, Bella Hadid and Priyanka Chopra as some the...
-
'90s kids: this trend is for you!
-
How celebrities (and even royals!) are flocking to this must-wear trend
It seems like every celebrity is feeling their inner showgirl this week. The feather trend is going strong and while Heidi Klum and Paris Hilton are...
-
Trend of the week: The logo celebrities can't get enough of this season
And while the Italian house has been known its luxurious accessories, leather goods and innovating prints through the years via Karl Lagerfeld’s...
-
How you can get the must-have coat of the season without breaking the bank