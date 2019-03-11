Lupita Nyong’o’s SXSW style reveals her interest in chic suits and statement prints

View 7 pics | Fashion

Lupita Nyong’o brought the house down with her red carpet style at SXSW, which reminded us why we need to step out of our comfort zone and dare to wear something bold. Over the weekend, the actress appeared at the annual Austin festival for the premiere of her upcoming film, Us, wearing a collection of eye-catching looks that included sharp suiting and head-turning prints. Furthermore, Lupita’s bold beauty decisions played an important role in her looks. Probably the most interesting was the make-up and hair combo she chose when rocking a white suit: red eye shadow and sectioning hair clips. The Kenyan-Mexican actress explained to Variety, “This film is about bringing the darkness to the fore, the things that are hidden out. My hair is inspired by that: the processes that we often hide, making it part of the outside vision." Scroll through the gallery and get ready to feel inspired to bring out your inner fashion daredevil.

 

Checked to perfection

For the #SheInspiresMe Brunch, the Black Panther actress suited up in a sharp gingham suit with statement buttons. The two-piece set offers a quirky element thanks to the different checks on her pants and jacket. The look appeared to be tailor-made for her slim figure.

Lupita Nyong'o
© Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Hairstory

Lupita’s ‘do is another reason we love this look. The Hollywood star kept her hairstyle polished, but the silver stud details bring a playful approach to her hair.

Lupita Nyong'o
© Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Achromatic

Lupita’s first-day look is just as sleek as her first featuring an all-white suit by Honayda. The jacket is distinguished by an asymmetric tulle shoulder embellishment and black stripes on each side that subtly define her waist.

Lupita Nyong'o
© Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Next-level beauty

Lupita’s beauty look truly stood out on the red carpet. The 36-year-old took the hair clips trend to a whole other level as a slew of metal clips were artfully placed on her head. Aside from the film, Lupita explained the hair look was also inspired by an image she loves of Snoop Dogg. The actress also added drama to her look with a bold swipe of red eyeshadow that ran across her nose bridge creating an eye mask effect. Also, those earrings!

Lupita Nyong'o
© Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Pattern Play

On day two, Lupita spoke to pattern play with a tiered, long-sleeve dress by Alice and Olivia. The striking number featured a bold combination of animal, floral and graphic prints which she teamed with equally eye-catching orange heels.

Lupita Nyong'o
© Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Beauty Look

Beauty-wise, Lupita kept her hair and makeup more subtle with a soft pink eyeshadow, lip color and elegant side-part ‘do.

Lupita Nyong'o handbag
© Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o handbag

Mini Carryall

Her snake and croc-embossed mini bag further emphasized her printed ensemble.

