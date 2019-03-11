Lupita Nyong’o’s SXSW style reveals her interest in chic suits and statement prints

Lupita Nyong’o brought the house down with her red carpet style at SXSW, which reminded us why we need to step out of our comfort zone and dare to wear something bold. Over the weekend, the actress appeared at the annual Austin festival for the premiere of her upcoming film, Us, wearing a collection of eye-catching looks that included sharp suiting and head-turning prints. Furthermore, Lupita’s bold beauty decisions played an important role in her looks. Probably the most interesting was the make-up and hair combo she chose when rocking a white suit: red eye shadow and sectioning hair clips. The Kenyan-Mexican actress explained to Variety, “This film is about bringing the darkness to the fore, the things that are hidden out. My hair is inspired by that: the processes that we often hide, making it part of the outside vision." Scroll through the gallery and get ready to feel inspired to bring out your inner fashion daredevil.
Checked to perfection
For the #SheInspiresMe Brunch, the Black Panther actress suited up in a sharp gingham suit with statement buttons. The two-piece set offers a quirky element thanks to the different checks on her pants and jacket. The look appeared to be tailor-made for her slim figure.