Paris Fashion Week - all the royals and celebrities spotted in the front row

Penelope Cruz leads the Karl Lagerfeld muses on the catwalk at PFW
Jennifer Lawrence
© Getty Images

After a two week run, Paris Fashion Week is officially one for the history books. From the crazy, edgy street style to that time Penelope Cruz walked the Chanel runway show looking every bit the fashionista snow bunny, PFW was lit.

But it wasn't all about the catwalk or the cool streetwear. Some of the best moments happened front row or at the mega exclusive after-parties. To relive the beauty, glory and all the Insta-worthy moments, we're taking a look at all the celebs and royal (yes, royals also attend fashion week) that sat front row. Enjoy!

 

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her new engagement ring during Paris Fashion week while attending the Christian Dior runway show. Also spotted front: Olivia Palermo, Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne.

Charlotte Casiraghi
© Getty Images

Monaco royal Charlotte Casiraghi looked stunning wearing a mini collared dress and sitting front row at the Saint Laurent runway show. 

Uma Thurman
© Getty Images

Spotted: Uma Thurman looking straight up fab at the Lavin show, her pale pastel blue button down shirt the perfect match to her baby blue eyes.

Lindsay Lohan and Aliana Lohan
© Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan and her baby sister Aliana Lohan looked sleek in all-black ensembles for the Saint Laurent show.

Camila Coelho
© Getty Images

Brazilian beauty Camila Coelho sat front row at the Michael Kors show. 

Virgil Abloh
© Getty Images

Virgil Abloh and Evian teamed up to throw a dope after party with literal views of the Eiffel Tower lit up in the background. Not bad, as far as scenic views go!

Juliette Binoche
© Getty Images

The French actress and singer sat front row at the Chloe show.

Cindy Bruna
© Getty Images

Cindy Bruna loked fab at the Roger Vivier after party, earing thigh-high socks and a lacy black negligee dress.

Olivia Culpo
© Getty Images

Olivia Culpo wore a color bok outfit to attend the Double Exposure party. Her Renaissance-inspired headband is very Louvre-esque, if you ask us.

