Penelope Cruz leads the Karl Lagerfeld muses on the catwalk at PFW

View Galleries
-
The 10 best street-style looks from Paris Fashion Week
-
Stylish messaging, oversized pearls: See all the highlights from Paris Fashion Week
-
See how Penelope Cruz uses leather pants to create a 'legs for days' optical illusion
With awards season officially kicking off in January, the beginning of the year is often synonymous with bold fashion and red carpet events. While in...
-
Penelope Cruz leads the style stars at Chanel's Metiers d'Art show at the Met
-
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia redefine winter blues with standout style