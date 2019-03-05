View 8 pics | Fashion

Penelope Cruz leads the Karl Lagerfeld muses on the catwalk at PFW

date 2019-03-05
Penelope Cruz leads the Karl Lagerfeld muses on the catwalk at PFW

Penelope Cruz Chanel Paris Fashion Week
© Getty Images

It was a winter wonderland for Chanel’s final fashion show under the direction of its late Creative Director, Karl Lagerfeld. It was an emotional finale to fashion month after the passing of the legendary 85-year-old, who died just two weeks ago on February 19, 2019. Among those leading the AW ‘19 catwalk was longtime ambassador Penelope Cruz, who made a surprise appearance down the runway. The Spanish actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the wintry scene at the Grand Palais which became “Chalet Gardenia” and included snow-covered mountains, log cabins, a snowy runway.

Along with a photo of herself, Penelope wrote, “What an honor is has been to walk the last @chanelofficial show designed by #karllagerfeld. What an emotional moment!!!”

Scroll through the gallery for a final look at Karl Lagerfeld’s last Chanel show.

 

The Look

Penelope blended in with the snow-covered runway in an all-white ensemble – including a long-sleeve top with multiple ruffles, a furry skirt, statement belt and platform shoes.

Chanel 2019 Paris Fashion Week
© Getty Images

Winter Wonderland

Karl Lagerfeld’s grand finale show was a snow-filled village complete with snowy mountain tops and chalets.

Chanel 2019 Paris Fashion Week
© Getty Images

#ChanelintheSnow

The longtime ambassador shared the catwalk with models, who were also decked in the achromatic hue.

Penelope Cruz Chanel Paris Fashion Week 2019
© Getty Images

A single white rose

As a nod to the late Creative Director, the Spanish actress carried a single white rose with her down the runway.

Penelope Cruz Chanel Paris Fashion Week 2019
© Getty Images

Au Naturel

Penelope’s hair was done in a messy half-up hairstyle adorned with a black ribbon. Her makeup was kept au naturel.

Cara Delevingne
© Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

Adding to Karl’s list of muses was Cara Delevingne, who also slayed the catwalk wearing the classic Chanel black and white combo featuring a houndstooth printed coat and checked jumpsuit with matching hat.

Kaia Gerber Chanel Paris Fashion Week 2019
© Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber was also one to as she has in the past. The 17-year-old walked the runway in a look similar to Penelope’s minus the sleeveless snowflake embroidered top.

Chanel 2019 Paris Fashion Week
© Getty Images

Grand Finale

There’s no doubt Karl Lagerfeld’s inimitable creative vision will be dearly missed by the fashion industry.

