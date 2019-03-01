View 10 pics | Fashion

The 10 best street-style looks from Paris Fashion Week
The 10 best street-style looks from Paris Fashion Week

Caroline Vreeland Paris Fashion Week 2019 street style
© Getty Images

Caroline Vreeland Paris Fashion Week 2019 street style

As fashion month comes to an end with Paris Fashion Week being the final city to showcase the future of fashion come fall ‘19, it’s nice to look back and appreciate some of the best street style – because as we all know the fashion out there is just as mind-blowing as the one on the catwalks. With Paris being like the Oscars of fashion week, most showgoers pack their most-extra garbs for the final week of the bi-annual fashion extravaganza. And by extra we mean something along the lines of glossy pink futuristic jumpsuits, floor-length tulle skirts and more creative take on prints and textures. With this year’s Paris weather being unseasonably warm there were also multiple nods to spring-ready fashion.

Scroll through the gallery, and don’t be surprised if the looks ahead make you rethink your entire wardrobe.

 

Fashion royalty, Caroline Vreeland, demonstrated how to turn an office-apropos pencil skirt into an effortless, street-style-worthy ensemble.

Paris Fashion Week 2019 street style
© Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week 2019 street style

Intergalactic Pink

A fearless street-styler brought a futuristic approach to fashion week with a pink space-like jumpsuit and mirrored Maison Margiela ankle boots.

Paris Fashion Week 2019 street style
© Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week 2019 street style

Modern-day ‘60s

Bright white retro sunnies are still going strong.

Paris Fashion Week 2019 street style
© Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week 2019 street style

Perfect Pairing

Who knew fur and chainmail could look this good together? Add a statement gold-chain necklace, and you're ready for the catwalk.

Paris Fashion Week 2019 street style
© Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week 2019 street style

Utility Fashion

Oversized outerwear continues to reign Paris’ streets. Wearing a beret in Paris never goes out of style!

Paris Fashion Week 2019 street style
© Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week 2019 street style

Paris chic

Proof that the classic pairing of black trousers, a white top and long trench coat never gets old. This is a very BOSS look (not to mention pose!).

Paris Fashion Week 2019 street style
© Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week 2019 street style

Peachy Power Suit

Oversized suiting isn’t going anywhere – especially if it’s in a pretty peachy color.

Paris Fashion Week 2019 street style
© Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week 2019 street style

Color Coordinating

Anyone else thinks fuzzy knits are always chicer in Paris? With those strappy stilettos, all you really need is a glass of champage to perfect the look.

Paris Fashion Week 2019 street style
© Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week 2019 street style

Prints on prints

Double the prints, double the style ranking. This is a bold take on the eclectic style. We're also eyeing those pencil thin sunglasses!

Paris Fashion Week 2019 street style
© Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week 2019 street style

"Bisous"

Meaning 'kisses' in French, this BISOUS tee goes perfectly with a tulle skirt. It's casual-chic, redefined.

© ¡HOLA!

