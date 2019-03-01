The 10 best street-style looks from Paris Fashion Week

As fashion month comes to an end with Paris Fashion Week being the final city to showcase the future of fashion come fall ‘19, it’s nice to look back and appreciate some of the best street style – because as we all know the fashion out there is just as mind-blowing as the one on the catwalks. With Paris being like the Oscars of fashion week, most showgoers pack their most-extra garbs for the final week of the bi-annual fashion extravaganza. And by extra we mean something along the lines of glossy pink futuristic jumpsuits, floor-length tulle skirts and more creative take on prints and textures. With this year’s Paris weather being unseasonably warm there were also multiple nods to spring-ready fashion.
Scroll through the gallery, and don’t be surprised if the looks ahead make you rethink your entire wardrobe.
Fashion royalty, Caroline Vreeland, demonstrated how to turn an office-apropos pencil skirt into an effortless, street-style-worthy ensemble.