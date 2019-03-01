View 10 pics | Fashion

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia redefine winter blues with standout style

...
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia redefine winter blues with standout style
You're reading

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia redefine winter blues with standout style

1/10
Cindy Crawford reveals how she truly feels about her daughter Kaia Gerber’s modeling career
Next

Cindy Crawford reveals how she truly feels about her daughter Kaia Gerber’s modeling career
Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

This week we are transporting you to a virtual runway of royal fashion packed with pretty blue dresses, lots of shimmer and a very refined style. First off, Queen Letizia proved she’s the ultimate fashion chameleon with a bounty of standout outfits – everything from a floor-length ball gown to an edgy black leather kimono dress to a chic and feminine celestial blue number. Additionally, British royals, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, both stepped out on royal tours with their husband, events for which they packed an ultra-stylish wardrobe. And of course, Queen Rania met with Queen Elizabeth looking nothing short of perfect in a fuschia-pink dress and purple heels combo.

Scroll through the gallery to see these looks, plus more of this week’s royal fashion!

 

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia was a starry vision in a pretty pale blue dress by Nina Ricci with all-over star embellishments. The celestial midi is a perfect fit for her chic and elegant style.

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Edgy-Chic

A day before wearing the celestial blue dress, the Queen of Spain opted for an edgy leather kimono dress from cool-girl retailer, & Other Stories. The stylish royal turned heads as she complemented her ensemble with extra-glam makeup and an ultra-sleek ponytail.

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

A dress fit for a queen

Queen Letizia blew us away on Wednesday in a gorgeous lilac gown she wore to a dinner in Madrid. Her floor-length dress was decked with beautiful floral embellishments which matched perfectly with her sparkly tiara.

Alessandra de Osma
© Getty Images

Alessandra de Osma

Alessandra de Osma

The former model-turned-Hanoverian royal attended a reception offered by the Peruvian President in honor of King Felipe and Queen Letizia in Madrid. Alessandra opted for a shimmery lime green dress with purple floral print and a high-low hem. The Peruvian beauty accessorized with violet suede pumps and a silver clutch. She wore her hair up in a sleek chignon.

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

During the royal tour of Northern Ireland with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out wearing a light blue coat dress by Mulberry on the second day. The striking number was distinguished by capped sleeves, large buttons and a matching belt.

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Radiant in Missoni

On their first night in Northern Ireland, Kate slipped into an elegant dress to attend a party in her honor. The 37-year-old royal stunned in a glittery midi dress with sheer balloon sleeves and pleated skirt by Missoni. She kept the ladylike number the center of attention by pairing it with nude heels by Gianvito Rossi and a Mulberry clutch.

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Red is definitely her color!

Previous to her celebratory outing that night, the mom-of-three stepped out in a bright red coat layered over a black knit long-sleeve and skinny jeans. So chic!

Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle

The mom-to-be appeared radiant during her three-day royal tour in Morocco with her husband, Prince Harry. On their last day in Africa, Meghan donned a blue printed dress by Carolina Herrera paired with a small clutch by Dior. Check out the rest of her looks from their trip here!

Princess Beatrice
© Getty Images

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice looked sharp as she delivered a powerful speech at the Women4Tech Keynote and diversity panel in Barcelona. The royal teamed a black blouse with a graphic black-and-white skirt by Alexander McQueen, black opaque tights and ankle boots.

Queen Rania
© Getty Images

Queen Rania

Queen Rania

The Jordanian monarch went with a bright and colorful choice to meet with Queen Elizabeth in Buckingham Palace in a tea-length, vibrant magenta dress and light purple pumps. Look closely, and you’ll notice her dress has a hint of sheen which adds a fun detail to her polished outfit choice. We loved how Queen Rania added an on-trend element with the cutest top handle mini bag.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries