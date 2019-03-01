Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia redefine winter blues with standout style

This week we are transporting you to a virtual runway of royal fashion packed with pretty blue dresses, lots of shimmer and a very refined style. First off, Queen Letizia proved she’s the ultimate fashion chameleon with a bounty of standout outfits – everything from a floor-length ball gown to an edgy black leather kimono dress to a chic and feminine celestial blue number. Additionally, British royals, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, both stepped out on royal tours with their husband, events for which they packed an ultra-stylish wardrobe. And of course, Queen Rania met with Queen Elizabeth looking nothing short of perfect in a fuschia-pink dress and purple heels combo.
Scroll through the gallery to see these looks, plus more of this week’s royal fashion!
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia was a starry vision in a pretty pale blue dress by Nina Ricci with all-over star embellishments. The celestial midi is a perfect fit for her chic and elegant style.