Kate Middleton goes from formal to 'fútbol' player to high fashion during visit to Ireland

View Galleries
-
From Soho to the Lower East Side: Meghan Markle's NYC favorites
-
Kate Middleton makes surprise appearance at RAF celebration along with cheeky George and Charlotte
One day after her son Prince Louis’ christening, Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance alongside her royal relatives. The Duchess of Cambridge...
-
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle show off their individual style at Prince Louis' christening
Kate Middleton was the epitome of grace at Prince Louis’ christening on Monday, July 9. As with her older children Prince George and Princess...
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Bristol: All the best pics
-
Check out the dazzling jewels the Princes have given Meghan and Kate
MEGHAN AND KATEDazzling DuchessesPrince Harry and Meghan are the royal poster couple for romance. And since their wedding the former TV star’s...