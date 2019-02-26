View 6 pics | Fashion

Kate Middleton goes from formal to 'fútbol' player to high fashion during visit to Ireland

Kate Middleton wore not one, not two, but three looks in one day! The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William arrived in Belfast on Wednesday, February 27, for a two-day trip to Northern Ireland.

The Baron and Lady of Carrickfergus spent the day meeting locals and getting active. The duo visited Windsor Park, a youth center and the iconic Belfast Empire Hall, and the royal had a look for every occasion. The mother-of-three made a few quick changes, demonstrating her versatile style.

The day began with a show-stopping coat dress by Carolina Herrera. When it was time to get active, the Duchess transition into savvy and chic outerwear. The final look saw the Duchess step back into her glam and let her hair down. Proving that the mother-of-three can take her look from play to slay! Scroll through to see all of Kate’s looks from day one in Ireland.

 

Royal in red

Kate’s first outfit of the day saw her making a stunning arrival in a red Carolina Herrera coat dress during her visit to the National Stadium in Belfast.

 

Kate Middleton puffer jacket
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton puffer jacket

Game time

The Duchess made a quick change into something for comfortable for her day full of activities at the Roscor Youth Village. The mommy-to-three kept warm in a blue puffer jacket.

 

Kate Middleton Ralph Lauren sweater
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton Ralph Lauren sweater

No sweat

The ever-versatile Duchess proved once again that she can pull of any look for any occasion. When it was time to hit the field, Kate put her hair in a ponytail and played in her quilted Ralph Lauren sweater and New Balance sneakers.

 

Kate Middleton Ireland
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton Ireland

Goal!

In true competitive form, the royal faced off against her husband – who also changed – during the soccer match.

 

Kate Middleton Missoni
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton Missoni

Back to glam

Kate was back to her regal self for the final engagement of the day. The Duchess arrived at the Belfast Empire Hall in one of her most glamourous looks to date. The mommy-of-three rounded out her night in a shimmery dress by Missoni.

Kate Middleton pours beer
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton pours beer

The perfect pour for the occasion

After a day full of activates, the Duchess proved that she could do one more – in full glam. Kate stepped behind the bar and poured drinks for the party goers. And of course, did it with style and grace.

 

