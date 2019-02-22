The sexy go-to style all the celebs wore to the 2019 Premio lo Nuestro

View 9 pics | Fashion

The 31st annual Premio Lo Nuestro red magenta carpet was a star-studded affair that brought together the world's hottest Latinas. We're talking singers, actresses, influencers and straight up ICONS that arrived in Miami with sizzling hot looks.  

Thalia's pastel pink one-shouldered gown dazzled her legions of fans. Lele Pons debuted a fresh new bob that's got us running to our next hair appointment. And Natti Natasha? The Dominican singer and songwriter looked drop dead gorgeous in a mustard floor-length gown.

But there's one tiny fashion detail that almost all the women wore at this year's awards: thigh-high slits! Whether it was sequined, glittery, or lace, all the Latina women flaunted their dresses with at least one leg out!

Scroll through to see the best thigh-high slit looks of the evening and get some serious inspo for your next night out!

 

Thalía

HOLA! USA former cover star, Thalía​​​, ​​​strut the red carpet in a pastel pink gown flaunting a—you guessed it—thigh-high slit.

Venezuelan singer, Alaya, wore a liquid red gown by Retrofête with patted shoulder details and a sultry thigh-high slit. 

As one of the hosts for the big night, Alejandra Espinoza had to put her best fashion foot forward. Her choice? A sparkly silver dress by designer Michael Costello. 

One of this year's breakout stars, Anitta, looked gorgeous in a Galia Halav-designed black gown paired with Versace pumps and Tiffany & Co earrings.

Dominican-American model, Clarissa Molina, dressed to the nines in a liquid bronze dress that featured several cutout details. She topped off the outfit with silver Stuart Weitzman pumps.

17-year-old Isabela Moner looked all grown up in a red hot dress that featured a delicate high slit. 

We know our girl Lele Pons knows how to rock a swimsuit, but turns out the Venezuelan singer also knows how to flaunt a blunt bob and some skin. She arrived in a beautiful black dress that featured a major slit.  

Regional Mexican singer and songwriter, Lupita Infante, rocked a pink sequined dress that featured a small slit for the 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro awards. Also, peep her perfectly paired nude pumps!

The Dominican singer who's taking over the charts arrived wearing a mustard-colored dress that had a plunging neckline and sleek slit.

