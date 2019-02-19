View 10 pics | Fashion

Camila Cabello’s most daring red carpet looks

From Fifth Harmony to today, see her amazing looks!

Camila Cabello from 5th Harmony to today
Camila Cabello’s most daring red carpet looks

Camila Cabello’s most daring red carpet looks
Camila Cabello’s most daring red carpet looks
Camila Cabello from 5th Harmony to today
Camila Cabello from 5th Harmony to today

From the very beginning, Camila Cabello knew what she wanted, way before she had us all singing her insanely catchy 2017 smash hit, Havana, ooh na-na. At 21 years old, the Cuban-born, America-raised songstress is just old enough to order a mojito. Judging from her fashion sense, though, the rising superstar displays a level of fashion maturity that is beyond her years.

 

Her career and her style have been a whirlwind to say the least. In seven years, Camila landed a spot on the much coveted girl group 5th Harmony, where she had the opportunity to tour the world a few times over, before deciding to go solo. Throughout this process, Cabello became one of the leading singers of her generation.

With worldwide stardom came the red carpet appearances. Camila, with her lush black hair and beautiful, Anne Hathaway-esque eyes, has wowed us with an eclectic style as versatile as her talent. She can play the sweet princess look to a T, and absolutely knock it out of the ballpark as a rock and roll queen. That’s what we love about her! Take a look at her most daring looks throughout her career thus far.

 

Camila Cabello and the little black dress, Fifth Harmony
Camila Cabello and the little black dress, Fifth Harmony

Little Black Dress

She raised the term "little black dress" up a few notches with this sexy little number. Here she is pictured with her ex-band members back in 2015.

 

Camila Cabello with Fifth Harmony in 2013
Camila Cabello with Fifth Harmony in 2013

The Fifth Harmony Days

Camila Cabello has always been the most daring of the group in terms of fashion. Check out her bold two-piece outfit during OK! Magazine's annual 'So Sexy' party in 2013. "Who wears short shorts? [She] wears short shorts!"

 

Camila Cabello Universal Music Group's 2016 Grammy afterparty
Camila Cabello Universal Music Group's 2016 Grammy afterparty

Boho-Chic

As you can see, she was always standing out from the rest with her one-of-a-kind looks. A little sheer mixed with a little glamour, the singer is absolutely fearless when it comes to taking fashion risks!

 

MORE: Camila Cabello shares adorable video featuring a parrot jamming out to ‘Havana’

 

Camila Cabello fundraising concert benefiting the ACLU at Staples Center
Camila Cabello fundraising concert benefiting the ACLU at Staples Center

Hints of punk-rock

 

In 2017, Camila Cabello dropped a few anchor-sized hints about what was in store for us and her future with the group. RESIST, reads her dress tee. Clearly she has been ready to break free for a while!

 

Camila Cabello MTV Video Music Awards 2018
Camila Cabello MTV Video Music Awards 2018

Ocean Blue Goddess

 

At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held in New York City, Camila looked ethereal in a blue and white dress. With her silver stilettos and defiant look, she was poised to continue rocking, and topping, the music charts.

 

MORE: Camila Cabello goes from floral to festive at Jingle Ball

 

Camila Cabello Billboard Music Awards 2019
Camila Cabello Billboard Music Awards 2019

40s Pin-up Girl

 

This look is one that throws us all the way back to the '20s: a quintessential flapper girl, with a little 40s aesthetic thrown in! At last year’s Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, it seems our girl was feeling a bit playful!

 

Camila Cabello iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018
Camila Cabello iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018

Sexy Mismatch

Cabello's swanky look at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards was all about being bold, chic and unafraid of trying new styles and trends.

 

Camila Cabello Grammys 2018
Camila Cabello Grammys 2018

Old Hollywood

Like a statuette! Cabello was looking very '60s glam' at the 2018 Grammy Awards, and we’re all for it! And the tiny disco ball clutch is officially on our wishlist.

 

Camila Cabello Grammys 2019
Camila Cabello Grammys 2019

Pretty in Pink

At the 61st Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony, Camila Cabello looked sexy and stunning in a dark-pink long-sleeved dress. Gorgeous! After this picture was taken, she went on to open the show with a banging performance dedicated to her abuelita.

 

Whether she opts for the more innocent, fairytale look or goes all out dressed like a fierce punk queen, we love fashion chameleon Camilla, and we can’t wait for more looks. Keep them coming!

