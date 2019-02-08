View 11 pics | Fashion

Royal fashionistas welcomed February with dazzlingly cool winter wear






Kate Middleton
© Getty Images



February kicked off with a heavy dose of regal fashion, especially in the shoe department. Duchess Kate Middleton stepped away from her traditional nude or black pumps and instead opted for a pair of edgy lace-up boots. Meanwhile,the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, took her footwear to the next level by wearing a pair of black and gold Aquazzura pumps to the Endeavour Awards. Queen Letizia attended a forum against cancer, showcasing one of her coolest looks to date with a tan leather skirt from fashion label Uterque. As for Princess Madeleine, the Swedish royal looked gorgeous as she dazzled in an eye-catching silver gown at a charity dinner.

 

Check out these looks and more in this week’s royal style round-up!

 



Duchess Kate Middleton stood out in this vibrant green sweater dress by Eponine when she visited the Alperton Community School earlier this week. We love how she added an edgy touch courtesy of her cool-girl L.K. Bennett lace-up boots. Green is the ultimate shade of the moment for fashion girls.

Lady Kitty Spencer
© Instagram





Lady Kitty Spencer showed up to a Zimmerman party during New York Fashion Week in a vibrant red suit with white trimming and graphic details. Stunning!

 

Photo: Instagram/@kitty.spencer

Meghan Markle
© Getty Images





All eyes were on the Duchess of Sussex as she arrived with her husband Prince Harry to the Endeavour awards. Meghan stepped down in a black and white get-up that consisted of a white collared shirt and a black maxi skirt with a daringly high slit by Givenchy. The mom-to-be added an extra dose of glam with a pair of Aquazzura pumps distinguished by gold metallic strips.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden
© Getty Images





Princess Madeleine shined bright at a charity dinner for World Childhood Foundation's 20th anniversary in a dazzling silver gown that featured long sleeves, a boat neck and asymmetrical slit details. The royal exuded further elegance with an off-white cropped fur coat and glitter box clutch that perfectly matched her gown.

Queen Letizia blue dress
© Getty Images



Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia opted for a simple yet fashionable blue midi dress to a meeting on Thursday. The stylish frock featured printed sleeves and a cinched waist thanks to the built-in tie. Letizia finished off her outfit with a structured black handbag and classic pumps.

Queen Letizia suit outfit
© Getty Images



Suit Style

Letizia attended the International Day of Safe Internet event in a sleek menswear-inspired suit by one of her favorite designers, Hugo Boss. The stylish royal flaunted her slim silhouette as she teamed her ensemble with a light blue knit and classic high heels.

Queen Letizia in tan leather skirt
© Getty Images



All about the skirt 

The Spanish Monarch rocked one of her coolest looks to date! Letizia stepped out in a camel pencil skirt with bold buttons down the front and large studded belt. The Queen balanced her outfit with a basic long-sleeve top and thigh-high stiletto boots.

Queen Rania
© Instagram





Time and time again Queen Rania has shown she’s a queen of style and this look confirms it. The Jordanian monarch played tricks with our eyes thanks to her cropped jacket that had a contrast built-in detail making it appear as if she were wearing two jackets rather than one. The Queen paired this interesting piece with black trousers and a striped top.

 

Photo: Instagram/@queenrania

Countess of Wessex
© Grosby Group





Sophie was a minimalist’s dream in this modern yet classic ensemble. The Countess of Wessex exuded sophistication as she teamed a bright red skirt with a brown turtleneck and stunning camel coat. The leopard-print clutch and tall suede boots perfectly tied the look together.

Duchess of Cornwall
© Getty Images





Camilla appeared elegant at the Unicorn Theatre in a stunning burgundy velvet dress with white trimming and ornate details. The Duchess teamed her fancy look with classic black boots.

Duchess of Cornwall
© Grosby Group



Regal in tweed

Camilla stepped out in a separate equally chic outfit made up of a cobalt blue tweed coat and bold polka dot dress. The royal complemented her sophisticated look with black boots and leather gloves.

