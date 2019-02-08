February kicked off with a heavy dose of regal fashion, especially in the shoe department. Duchess Kate Middleton stepped away from her traditional nude or black pumps and instead opted for a pair of edgy lace-up boots. Meanwhile,the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, took her footwear to the next level by wearing a pair of black and gold Aquazzura pumps to the Endeavour Awards. Queen Letizia attended a forum against cancer, showcasing one of her coolest looks to date with a tan leather skirt from fashion label Uterque. As for Princess Madeleine, the Swedish royal looked gorgeous as she dazzled in an eye-catching silver gown at a charity dinner.
Check out these looks and more in this week’s royal style round-up!
Kate Middleton
Duchess Kate Middleton stood out in this vibrant green sweater dress by Eponine when she visited the Alperton Community School earlier this week. We love how she added an edgy touch courtesy of her cool-girl L.K. Bennett lace-up boots. Green is the ultimate shade of the moment for fashion girls.