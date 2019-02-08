View 14 pics | Fashion
Grammy Awards: The coolest, craziest and most memorable fashion
Grammy Awards: The coolest, craziest and most memorable fashion

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

The Grammys Awards see some of the biggest names in the music industry pulling out all the stops as far as fashion is concerns. They break out their boldest ball gowns and some of their most outlandish ensembles for this awards show. Read on for a compilation of some of the most memorable Grammys garb, including eye-catching looks from the likes of Lady Gaga, Beyonce Knowles, Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears.

Jennifer Lopez - 2000

The actress and singer invented the need for Google Images at the 2000 Grammy Awards when she stepped onto the red carpet in this green, tropical print Versace dress. She was an Internet sensation wrapped in this sheer sarong (and likely lots of double-sided tape).

Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera - 2004

At the 2004 Grammys, Christina Aguilera resembled the jazz age cartoon, Betty Boop. Flaunting a fringe dress, finger waves in her hair and the infamous thin-line eyebrows of the 1920s, the Genie in a Bottle singer hit the red carpet in full flapper girl mode.

Selena
Selena

Selena Quintanilla - 1994

The Mexican legend was a fashion icon and she brought her A-game to the 1994 Grammy Awards. The Latina singer stunned on the red carpet in this glitzy white dress with a structured bustier and champagne-colored halter straps. She took home the award for Best Mexican-American Album that night.

Beyonce
Beyonce

Beyoncé Knowles - 2017

Bey was the holy grail of the 2017 Grammys. The “Single Ladies” singer sparkled head to toe in this gold-beaded, custom-made Peter Dundas ensemble and performed two songs off of her Lemonade album… while pregnant with twins!

Britney Spears
Britney Spears

Britney Spears - 2000

Britney emulated the looks of Hollywood legends of years gone by like Marilyn Monroe in this all-white number at the 2000 Grammys. She wore a dreamy white gown, a furry white shawl draped around her arms and diamonds shimmering around her neck.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga - 2010

Mother Monster went for a tooth-fairy-meets-spun-sugar look at the 2010 Grammy Awards. This iridescent Giorgio Armani outfit was decked out in crystals and twinkled under the paparazzi camera flashes.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga - 2011

The quirky star deserves a double feature because she sure knows how to make an impression. The Born This Way singer was transported to the Grammys in an egg and emerged on stage in a space cowboy ensemble.

Rihanna 2015
Rihanna 2015

Rihanna - 2015

The Bajan beauty was a sweet confection of pink at the Grammys in 2015. The “Work” singer looked absolutely radiant in this Giambattista Valli dress of perfectly imbalanced proportions.

Lana del Rey
Lana del Rey

Lana del Rey - 2018

The star looked like a summer daydream in this cream, rhinestone-embellished, custom-made Gucci gown at the 2018 Grammy Awards. The Video Games singer completed her angelic look with a delicate starburst halo.

Mary J Blige
Mary J Blige

Mary J. Blige - 2004

Mary lit up the red carpet in this canary yellow ensemble at the 2004 Grammy Awards. She paired a big fuzzy yellow jacket, with a shiny yellow dress to match. The Hip Hop Soul Queen was as radiant as the sun.

M.I.A
M.I.A

M.I.A. - 2009

The singer pioneered over-the-top maternity outfits at the 2009 Grammys which would later be championed by Beyoncé. At nine months pregnant, the British rapper showcased her baby bump in a sheer polka dot number for her performance and later changed into a colorful, puffy-sleeved frock.

Prince
Prince

Prince - 2015

On presenting duty at the 2015 Grammy Awards, the pop legend was cloaked in a shimmering tangerine tunic with pants to match! He paired his cool, Bohemian guru look with bug-eye sunglasses and beads draped around his neck.

Florence Welch
Florence Welch

Florence Welch - 2015

The British singer stunned in this horned Givenchy couture dress at the 2015 Grammys. The hunter green really complemented her dark auburn hair.

Destinys Child
Destinys Child

Destiny’s Child - 2001

The girl band icons looked like they came straight from the Garden of Eden at the 2001 Grammys in their matching, lacy green outfits designed by Bey’s mom Tina Knowles. The trio won Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for their hit song Say My Name.

